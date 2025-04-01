EQS-News: iSON Xperiences / Key word(s): Personnel

iSON Xperiences Appoints Ricardo Langwieder as Global Chief Sales Officer to Drive Growth and Innovation



iSON Xperiences ( www.iSONXperiences.com ), a global leader in AI-powered digital customer experience (CX) and BPO solutions, has appointed Ricardo Langwieder as its Chief Sales Officer. Ricardo will join the executive committee and lead the company's global expansion, revenue growth, and strategic partnerships. With over 25 years of international corporate and entrepreneurial experience, Ricardo is a recognized expert in customer experience (CX), digital transformation, and business process outsourcing (BPO). He has held leadership roles at global companies such as Alorica, Majorel, EXL, Stream, and Philips, driving high-impact growth and transformation initiatives. A key proponent of offshoring and nearshoring businesses into Africa, he has been instrumental in positioning the region as a hub for high-quality, cost-effective CX solutions. "We are excited to welcome Ricardo to iSON Xperiences," said Vitul Kwatra, CEO of iSON Xperiences. "As we continue to evolve with AI-powered digital CX and BPO solutions, Ricardo's expertise in offshoring CX operations to Africa and his strategic vision will be pivotal. His leadership will strengthen our market expansion, create value for clients, and reinforce Africa's role as a key player in the CX industry." Ricardo has played a significant role in attracting international clients and investments to Africa, advocating for its potential as a global CX and BPO hub. His expertise in structuring offshore delivery models and scaling BPO operations aligns with iSON Xperiences' mission to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainable economic impact. "I am thrilled to be joining iSON Xperiences at such a transformative stage," said Ricardo Langwieder, Chief Sales Officer. "The company's dedication to AI-driven CX innovation, its strong African presence, and client-centric approach set it apart. I look forward to leveraging my experience in offshoring and nearshoring to drive business growth, expand global influence, and contribute to economic opportunities across the region." Ricardo's appointment underscores iSON Xperiences' commitment to attracting top industry talent and reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered CX solutions across global markets. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of iSON Xperiences. Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/443aiXO Image Caption: Ricardo Langwieder- Global Chief Sales Officer For media inquiries:

Website: www.isonxperiences.com

Email: hello@isonxperiences.com About iSON Xperiences:

iSON Xperiences is a global leader in AI-driven Customer Experience solutions, empowering businesses with intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and digital transformation. Operating in 22 countries with 18,000 professionals, iSON specializes in Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Fintech, and Retail-driving business growth, operational efficiency, and CX innovation across Africa, the Middle East, UK, France, US and India.



