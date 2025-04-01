Acuity Behavioral Health: Acuity Launches First Behavioral Health Operations Intelligence Platform and Standard for Inpatient Psychiatric Care

Leveraging AI-driven standardization, real-time measurement, and advanced optimization, the company aims to improve patient outcomes, empower staff, and drive financial sustainability.

Acuity Behavioral Health (Acuity) today announced its official launch, pioneering a new category in healthcare: Behavioral Health Operations Intelligence (BHOI). Built in collaboration with 11 leading health systems, including Yale New Haven Health, Acuity's platform provides a real-time, AI-driven framework for standardizing, measuring, and optimizing inpatient psychiatric care-a field long plagued by inefficiencies, staffing shortages, and a lack of clinical standards. The company is also announcing the successful completion of its $1.5M seed funding round led by Valor Ventures .

Behavioral health continues to face longstanding challenges in standardization, staffing, and reimbursement. Traditional patient classification methods lack consistency, leading to overwhelmed hospitals and an under-supported workforce. Acuity aims to change that with its Behavioral Health Acuity Index (BHAI), the first-of-its-kind standardized, AI model to objectively measure patient acuity. By integrating directly into electronic health record (EHR) systems such as Epic, the BHAI allows providers to allocate resources more effectively and improve patient outcomes. The company's Acuity Insights platform further enhances care through AI-driven predictive analytics, helping nurse managers and administrators optimize staffing and reduce burnout.

"Acuity Behavioral Health isn't just offering a solution-we're creating an industry category," said Jim Szyperski, CEO of Acuity. "For too long, inpatient psychiatric care has been operating in the dark, with subjective assessments, outdated methodologies, and poor reimbursement. We're establishing Behavioral Health Operations Intelligence as the new standard, giving hospitals the tools to drive better outcomes, improve financial viability, and support their frontline staff."

Acuity's approach is already gaining traction, with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services , Cone Health , and Tanner Health among the first health systems to implement the BHAI in clinical settings. These organizations, along with Yale New Haven Health , have contributed to Acuity's development and are now actively using the platform to enhance patient care.

With the completion of its seed round, Acuity is accelerating its mission to reshape behavioral healthcare. The round was led by Valor Ventures, with participation from Forum Ventures and certain early customers who played a pivotal role in founding the company, contributing through a small SAFE financing round. To support scaling the company, Kevin Montgomery, exited co-founder of Relatient , has joined as Chief Operating Officer.

"Valor's investment in Acuity stems from the fact that its platform, built by leading inpatient behavioral healthcare providers, is completely unique and game-changing," said Gary Peat, General Partner at Valor Ventures. "It delivers greater clinical consistency with objective assessment and care standards. More importantly, it improves outcomes for patients by better aligning staffing with acuity; and it enhances staff safety and satisfaction."

Looking ahead, Acuity will continue to expand its partnerships and further develop its AI-powered insights to make Behavioral Health Operations Intelligence the new gold standard in psychiatric care. As the demand for objective, data-driven decision-making grows, Acuity is setting the foundation for the future of inpatient behavioral health management.

To learn more about the platform and schedule a demo, visit the Acuity website .

ABOUT ACUITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH:

Acuity Behavioral Health (Acuity) provides innovative, data-driven solutions to inpatient psychiatric care, defining a new category of Behavioral Health Operations Intelligence. Developed in collaboration with top health systems, its Behavioral Health Acuity Index (BHAI) and Acuity Insights platform help providers deliver more consistent, efficient, and effective care. By leveraging AI and real-time EHR integration, Acuity empowers hospitals to improve patient outcomes, optimize staffing, and ensure financial viability. Learn more at https://acuitybh.com/ .

ABOUT VALOR VENTURES:

Headquartered in Atlanta, Valor Ventures leads investments in B2B AI and SaaS software companies rooted in the South. Learn more at https://valor.vc/ .

