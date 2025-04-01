Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC: Clinton Electric Acquires Comm Squad, Expands its Platform to Technology Services

Clinton Electric, Inc. ("Clinton Electric") acquired Comm Squad, expanding its platform of electrical contracting services to additionally include low voltage and technology solutions such as data cabling, digital or VOIP telephone services and other related capabilities. Headquartered in Lebanon, Illinois, Comm Squad has delivered high-quality services since 2000 to customers including Southeastern Illinois College, Southwestern Illinois College, and Continental Tire.

Clinton Electric is an operating company within Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC ("Mid-Am"), a sponsor-backed platform that makes strategic investments in union mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other specialty contractors throughout the Midwest. Comm Squad's low voltage, technology solutions will complement Clinton's best-in-class electrical contracting business. As a new division of Clinton Electric, Comm Squad will continue to be led by its President, Bill Crocker, who will oversee the division's integration and growth.

"Teaming up with Clinton Electric gives Comm Squad more opportunities to grow while simplifying things for our customers - offering both electrical and technology services through a single unified platform," said Mr. Crocker. "By joining Clinton Electric, we're continuing our longstanding relationship with Clinton Electric and can forge new partnerships within the Mid-Am family of operating companies."

"We've had a close working relationship with Bill and the Comm Squad team for nearly 20 years. They're talented, trusted partners. We know they're good people and we're excited to officially bring them into the Clinton Electric family," said Owen Allen, Vice President of Clinton Electric. "This acquisition expands the range of services we can offer our collective customers."

"Mid-Am is proud to welcome Comm Squad to our platform under Clinton Electric," said Robert Krueger, CEO of Mid-Am Building Solutions. "With Comm Squad now under the Mid-Am umbrella, we can now offer their technology services across multiple regions. The existing relationship between Comm Squad and Clinton Electric sets a strong foundation, and we're eager to support their continued growth."

Comm Squad will continue operating out of its Lebanon, Illinois office. Customers of both Comm Squad and Clinton Electric will continue to receive the same high-quality service and work with the same teams they know and trust.

Surety support provided by American Global, and legal support provided by Barnes & Thornburg LLP.

About Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services serving high-growth, critical end markets. Mid-Am offers a complete lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service, and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer-centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. Mid-Am is a platform company of Craft Work Capital. For more information, please visit https://www.mid-ambuildingsolutions.com.

About Comm Squad

Comm Squad, founded as Skilled Computer Resources Corporation in 2000, specializes in technology systems, including access control, structured cabling for voice, data, and fiber, paging, intercom, sound amplification, audio/visual distribution, CATV, surveillance, rescue assistance, and nurse call. They serve customers from Springfield to the southern tip of Illinois. For more information, please visit http://www.commsquad.com/.

About Clinton Electric

Established in 1981 and located in Ina, Illinois, Clinton Electric specializes in Industrial and Commercial Electrical Contracting. With experience throughout southern Illinois, Clinton Electric primarily serves clients in the industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, education, sports, correctional and commercial markets. For more information, please visit https://www.clintonelectricinc.com/.

