Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Awarded Bronze Medal From EcoVadis for Commitment to Sustainability

Pace®?Life Sciences, LLC, a U.S.-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, is pleased to announce that it has received a Bronze Medal award from EcoVadis for its current sustainability initiatives. This recognition places Pace® in the top 35% of over 130,000 companies evaluated for their commitment to sustainability.

EcoVadis, a global leader in sustainability intelligence platforms, assessed the company's overall sustainability management system through a scorecard in four key categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Pace® was identified as excelling in Ethics, Environment, and Labor & Human Rights. The assessment is a reflection of the company's commitment to the environment and creating a more sustainable future.

"Receiving the Bronze Medal from EcoVadis highlights our commitment to sustainability and conducting business in a way that benefits our clients and employees," stated Judy Morgan, Chief Compliance Officer. "As more businesses prefer to engage with environmentally and socially responsible companies, this helps us to stay in alignment with doing the right thing for our environment while supporting client needs. This annual assessment also identifies gaps and opportunities for improvement in our sustainability journey, allowing us to prioritize our efforts."

EcoVadis' sustainability ratings adhere to international standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. Learn more at EcoVadis.com/suppliers .

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace® Life Sciences

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com .

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For clients with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with clients by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at PACELABS.com .?

