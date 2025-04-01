Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is pleased to announce its latest tool for marketers, an advanced AI-driven Search Engine Optimization (SEO) platform designed to complement and enhance its existing AdAi Search Engine Marketing (SEM) tool.

This new platform empowers marketers to optimize organic search performance with the same level of intelligence and automation that AdAi provides for paid search. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and automation, the tool-kit delivers actionable insights and automated strategies to improve website visibility, drive organic traffic, and boost overall online presence.

"This platform is designed to be a powerful complement to AdAi, providing marketers with a unified and intelligent approach to search engine marketing," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "By combining the power of AI-driven paid and organic search optimization, marketers can achieve unprecedented results."

This new SEO platform allows marketers to increase organic website traffic and visibility, improve keyword rankings and search engine performance, enhance content relevance and engagement, gain a competitive edge, and maximize ROI across all search marketing efforts.

Key Features:

Automated On-Site Optimization: Real-time recommendations for improving website structure, content, and technical SEO with automated change deployment.

Intelligent Keyword Discovery: AI-powered identification of high-value keywords and analysis of search intent.

AI-powered identification of high-value keywords and analysis of search intent. Comprehensive Performance Analytics: Detailed reporting on keyword rankings, traffic, and SEO effectiveness.

Detailed reporting on keyword rankings, traffic, and SEO effectiveness. Advanced Competitive Analysis: Detailed insights into competitors SEO strategies and keyword performance.

With the launch of this AI-driven SEO platform, BrandPilot AI continues to provide marketers with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of digital marketing. While AdAi focuses on optimizing paid search campaigns, this new SEO platform enhances organic search performance, creating a synergistic approach to overall search visibility. By addressing both paid and organic strategies, businesses can achieve a more comprehensive and effective online presence, driving sustainable growth and enhancing overall online visibility.

The company plans to launch the new product on its website on April 8, 2025.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

