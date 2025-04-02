eLstar establishes Hong Kong subsidiary, unlocking immediate access to Asia's key regional markets

eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of dynamic glass, has strategically established a new subsidiary, eLstar Dynamics Asia Ltd., in Hong Kong. This pivotal gateway to Asia significantly enhances communications and access throughout the region. With eLstar's supply chain rooted in Asia, this strategic expansion ensures expedited and seamless access to its supply chain, driving efficiency and growth in the Asian market.

"Establishing a new subsidiary in Hong Kong will not only streamline our operations but also position us to capitalize on the burgeoning smart glass market in Asia," said Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "As the largest and fastest-moving market for climate technology, Asia presents unparalleled opportunities for growth, innovation and collaboration. This expansion opens up new avenues for us to better serve our customers and partners worldwide, further driving our smart glass business forward."

For more information, visit www.elstar-dynamics.com.

eLstar Dynamics is a leading developer and provider of adaptive smart glass for a wide range of applications such as architecture, automotive and specialty markets. eLstar addresses the needs for attainable solutions by offering sustainable and affordable smart glass. By using existing manufacturing facilities, eLstar can produce smart glass with much lower energy and impact to the environment.

Contacts:

eLstar Dynamics

Anthony Slack, CEO

anthony.slack@elstar-dynamics.com

+31 40 7470123