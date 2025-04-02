Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
02.04.25
10:55 Uhr
47,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,17047,19012:08
47,18047,19012:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 08:36 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RENAULT: Implementation of the share buyback program

Finanznachrichten News
Press Release
April 2, 2025

Implementation of the share buyback program

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 2, 2025

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 1,000,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from April 2 up to and including April 8, 2025.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan "Shareplan 2025".

The description of the share buyback program, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2024, under the 19th resolution, is detailed on page 493 of Renault Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its
4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS 		Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.