Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 14:50 Uhr
110 Leser
Cascale: Why Should Suppliers Participate in Better Buying's Rating Cycle?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / In this latest blog, Lindsay Wright, Director, Communications and Strategic Partnerships, Better Buying, explains why supplier participation in the Better Buying ratings cycle is essential to amplifying their voices and driving improvements in purchasing practices. Wright highlights how the data and insights gathered not only help buyers understand the impact of their practices on suppliers but also empowers suppliers with valuable knowledge to strengthen their own business relationships.

Read the full blog, titled: Why Should Suppliers Participate in Better Buying's Rating Cycle?

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



