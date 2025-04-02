MDaudit Releases "AI Assist" to Empower Healthcare Revenue Integrity Teams with Rapid, Actionable Responses to Drive Financial Outcomes

By harnessing the power of AI and NLP, AI Assist takes just seconds to tame massive volumes of healthcare data and transform it into strategic insights for more intelligent decision-making.

MDaudit , an award-winning cloud-based continuous risk monitoring platform for RCM that enables the nation's premier healthcare organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenues, today announced the latest AI-powered enhancement to its award-winning revenue integrity platform. AI Assist leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to instantly transform an overwhelming volume of billing, audit, and payment data into clear, intelligent, and actionable insights.

Intuitive and easy to use, revenue integrity professionals simply type in their questions in natural language into AI Assist, which automatically computes complex formulas and instantly returns clear, concise, and actionable responses, regardless of the query's complexity. AI Assist is also intuitive, ensuring that follow-up questions are addressed as precisely as the original query and as quickly as they would be if they were posed during a discussion with RCM peers.

"Effective revenue cycle management hinges on strategic decision-making informed by actionable insights that drive financial outcomes. More data behind those insights should translate into better decisions, not greater risk. Yet absent the proper tools to manage it, the sheer volume and complexity of healthcare data can overwhelm even seasoned RCM professionals. AI Assist is transformative in this situation," says Lee-Ann Ruf, Senior Vice President, Product Management, MDaudit.

"AI Assist boosts human productivity and speed-to-value by transforming how revenue integrity teams interact with data to make smarter and more strategic decisions. We are leveling the playing field by preventing these teams from getting bogged down by the need for highly technical or advanced data analytics skills," says Ritesh Ramesh, CEO, MDaudit. "Whether identifying top denial drivers, tracking audit outcomes, or uncovering revenue opportunities, AI Assist maximizes operational efficiency to understand revenue risks and opportunities. It is simple to use and does not require AI expertise or experience."

For more information on AI Assist, visit: https://www.mdaudit.com/why-choose-us/ai-at-mdaudit/.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is a leading healthcare technology provider that partners with the nation's premier healthcare systems to reduce compliance risk, improve efficiency, retain revenue, and enhance communication between cross-functional teams. Bringing solutions to an industry in transformation, MDaudit enables organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenue with an AI-powered, integrated, cloud-based platform that leverages the power of collaboration between people and sophisticated technology to keep humans at the forefront of decision-making while driving sustainable change. To learn more, visit www.mdaudit.com/.

