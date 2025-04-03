DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 03-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe and now pursuing an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders, is pleased to announce Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2024. Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2024 - Asset realisation progress - during the year a total of GBP109 million, 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid, comprising the repayment of five loans: - GBP42.6 million, Hotel, Scotland - EUR32.8 million, Three Shopping Centres, Spain - EUR22.9 million, Hotel, Dublin - EUR12.2 million, Shopping Centre, Spain - GBP8.8 million Hotel and Office, Northern Ireland - Significant cash returns to Shareholders totalled GBP125.0 million during the year (in addition to the GBP85.0 million returned to Shareholders in 2023) from the proceeds of loan repayments and cash held at the beginning of the year across the instalments: - February 2024: c.GBP20 million - March 2024: c.GBP25 million - July 2024: c.GBP80 million - Dividends continue uninterrupted totalling 5.5 pence per Ordinary share. - Strong cash generation - based on current forecasts, the portfolio is expected to continue to support an annual dividend payment of 5.5 pence per Ordinary share. - Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have once again been paid in full. - Inflation protection - 84 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors). - Borrowers of loans classified as Stage 1 and Stage 2 remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capital repayments in line with contractual obligations. - Solid portfolio performance - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with its defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro-economic environment (save for the impact of the impairment provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan). - 81% share price total return since inception in December 2012. - The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.2 years, with the final loan being contractually due to repay by the end of 2026 - as of 31 December 2024 (subject to any permitted extensions which may be granted in the best interests of the shareholders). - Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio as of 31 December 2024 is 64 per cent. With the exception of the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan, a significant equity cushion continues to exist to the Company's loan basis. Post period-end Highlights -- One significant repayment concerning a GBP47.3 million loan (Hotels, UK) that was repaid in full. -- An additional GBP46.0 million of cash was returned to Shareholders in February 2025. Portfolio Statistics As at 31 December 2024, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below: 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 Number of investments 7 12 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans* 84.3% 90.5% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 9.1% 8.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 20.6% 14.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 63.5% 61.8% Average remaining loan term 1.2 years 1.4 years Net Asset Value GBP194.9m GBP327.3m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and net of impairment GBP149.5m GBP264.1m provisions) Cash GBP45.7m GBP63.8m Other net liabilities (including financial assets held at fair value through profit or (GBP0.3m) (GBP0.6m) loss)

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: "During the year 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 funded portfolio was repaid across five investments. Further post-period end, this positive momentum has been maintained with a significant GBP47.3 million loan repayment. All of these positive results have enabled us to return GBP125 million to shareholders in three instalments during 2024 and GBP46 million in 2025 to date.

"Save for the impact of the provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan, I'm pleased to report that the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations and that borrowers remain adequately capitalised.

"With only six investments now remaining in the portfolio, I look forward to keeping shareholders informed on our progress to realise the remaining investments and continue returning capital promptly to shareholders while sustaining regular quarterly dividend payments."

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2024

Overview

Financial Highlights

Year ended Year ended Key Highlights 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 NAV per Ordinary Share 100.49 p 104.35 p Share Price 91.8 p 90.4 p NAV total return (1) 2.1% (2) 6.6% (2) Share Price total return (1) 8.3% (2) 10.5% (2) Total Net Assets GBP194.9 m GBP327.3 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and net of impairment GBP149.5 m GBP264.1 m provision) Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP1.0 m GBP1.0 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP45.7 m GBP63.8 m Other net liabilities (GBP1.3 m) (GBP1.6 m) Dividends per Ordinary Share 5.5 p (3) 6.0 p (4) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 9.1% 8.2% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.3% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 20.6% 14.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 63.5% 61.8%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Source: Morningstar. The Morningstar calculations include dividends in the year in which the payments are made to shareholders. This differs to the approach taken by the Company in this table which is to show dividends in the year in relation to which they are declared (see footnotes (3) and (4) below).

The differences between dividends paid and declared are shown below:

2024 2023 Dividends declared as disclosed by the Company (by the year to which they relate) 5.5p 6.0p Dividends paid during the year and included in the Morningstar calculation 6.0p 7.5p

