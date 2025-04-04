Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has refined its core systems to increase the efficiency, adaptability, and functionality of digital assets created and managed on the platform. These backend enhancements are aimed at supporting broader creator needs while preserving high performance across supported blockchain environments.

Smarter NFT creation across chains with Colle AI's intelligent platform.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/247322_c84462b1c4d5d953_001full.jpg

The system refinements target three critical areas: AI metadata processing, smart contract execution, and asset management consistency across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Bitcoin, and XRP. These improvements reduce latency during asset generation and enable more dynamic metadata editing and automation. AI modules now execute faster and more accurately under variable transaction conditions.

Smart contract logic has also been adjusted to better support asset portability and version control across chains. These updates ensure that NFTs retain intended properties during network transfers while providing creators with more reliable tools for deploying dynamic content.

By fine-tuning these systems, Colle AI continues its mission to simplify NFT creation and give users full lifecycle control, all within a streamlined, intelligent digital asset environment.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247322

SOURCE: Kaj Labs