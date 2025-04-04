GCL Technology has posted CNY 15. 1 billion ($16. 7 billion) in revenue and a CNY 4. 75 billion net loss for 2024. The Chinese polysilicon and solar module manufacturer says its current annual capacity is 480,000 metric tons (MT). GCL Technology said that it recorded a net loss of CNY 4. 75 billion on CNY 15. 1 billion of revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to revenue of CNY 33. 7 billion and a net profit of CNY 2. 51 billion in the previous year. The company completed its switch to fluidized bed reactor (FBR) granular polysilicon production, reaching a manufacturing cost of ...

