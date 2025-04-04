The Sporn Co d/b/a Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry: Notice of Data Breach

We are posting this notice to inform former employees of a data breach incident ("Incident") experienced by The Sporn Compony d/b/a Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry ("Sporn"). We are unable to locate addresses for all former employees whose information may have been involved; so we are issuing this public notice in lieu of individual notification to alert persons that their personal information may have been involved. We take the privacy and security of all information seriously and are providing information about the Incident and steps anyone can take to help protect their information.

What Happened: On December 2, 2024, Sporn experienced technical difficulties on its systems and discovered encrypted data as part of an apparent ransomware attack. Sporn took immediate action to re-secure its systems by taking them offline to investigate. Sporn retained cyber counsel who engaged external cybersecurity forensic specialists. From the resulting investigation, Sporn determined an unauthorized actor gained access to its systems between November 23, 2024, and December 2, 2024. Sporn also determined that employee personal data described below appears to have been accessed and acquired.

What We Are Doing : Sporn takes this incident seriously. For eligible individuals who had their Social Security number impacted, we are providing those individuals with access to Single Bureau Credit Monitoring services at no cost. These services provide persons with alerts for 12 months from the date of enrollment when changes occur to your credit file. In addition, dedicated team and call center will be to provide support services and address inquiries concerning the incident, credit monitoring, identity protection services, and proactive fraud assistance to help with any questions that you might have. These services will be provided by TransUnion, specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

To determine your eligibility for these services, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated assistance line 1-833-998-6750, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am and 9:00pm EST to confirm eligibility and receive a credit monitoring code if you are eligible. If you have any questions regarding the incident, please do not hesitate to contact us.

What You Can Do: To date, we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or fraudulent activity involving your information as a result of this incident. However, it is always prudent for persons to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on your accounts, please promptly contact the financial institution or company. We have provided additional information below, which contains more information about steps you can take to help protect yourself against fraud and identity theft.

For More Information: Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our dedicated assistance line with our dedicated call center at 1-833-998-6750, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am and 9:00am eastern time, excluding major U.S. holidays. We stay committed to earning your trust in us and continue to be thankful for your support during this time.

Sincerely,

The Sporn Company d/b/a Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry

Contact Information

Annslee Perego

annslee.perego@kennedyslaw.com

6466253983





SOURCE: The Sporn Co d/b/a Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry

