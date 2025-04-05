Raven Resources Corp. Announces Planned Equity Transaction With General Holdings Limited

As of November 1, 2024, Raven Resources Corp. is pleased to announce a planned equity transaction with General Holdings Limited, a Dubai-based holding and management company focused on investment strategies across multiple asset classes.

This transaction represents a strategic alignment between Raven and General Holdings Limited, reinforcing both companies' shared commitment to long-term value creation and investment diversification.

"Partnering with General Holdings Limited aligns with our vision for global expansion and investment optimization," said Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp. "This transaction provides an opportunity to leverage shared expertise and further strengthen Raven's position in key markets."

Further details regarding the transaction structure and execution timeline will be announced in due course.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

SOURCE: Raven Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire