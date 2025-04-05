Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Unglaublicher Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen: Top-Innovation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raven Resources Corp. Announces Planned Equity Transaction With General Holdings Limited

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / April 5, 2025 / As of November 1, 2024, Raven Resources Corp. is pleased to announce a planned equity transaction with General Holdings Limited, a Dubai-based holding and management company focused on investment strategies across multiple asset classes.

This transaction represents a strategic alignment between Raven and General Holdings Limited, reinforcing both companies' shared commitment to long-term value creation and investment diversification.

"Partnering with General Holdings Limited aligns with our vision for global expansion and investment optimization," said Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp. "This transaction provides an opportunity to leverage shared expertise and further strengthen Raven's position in key markets."

Further details regarding the transaction structure and execution timeline will be announced in due course.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

Contact Information

Kelly Delp
Chief Communications Officer
kdelp@rvn.rs
(214) 865-9083

.

SOURCE: Raven Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.