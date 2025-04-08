RTX's Pratt & Whitney and MTU Aero Engines strengthen GTF MRO network collaboration

MTU's annual capacity to increase to 600 shop visits

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and MTU Aero Engines ("MTU") today announced an agreement to expand GTF overhaul capacity across all of MTU's facilities in support of growing demand for GTF MRO services. Under the agreement, MTU's annual capacity will increase up to 600 shop visits across all GTF models, making it one of the largest service providers in the Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network.

"Pratt & Whitney and MTU have a longstanding partnership, and we share a commitment to providing outstanding aftermarket services for our customers globally," said Dave Emmerling, vice president of aftermarket and partnerships for GTF engines at Pratt & Whitney. "Increasing MRO output is a top priority as we work to return engines to service as quickly as possible and position ourselves for supporting the long-term demand for the growing GTF fleet."

MTU joined the GTF MRO network in 2015, when MTU Maintenance Hannover was announced as one of the first three locations to provide maintenance services for the PW1100G-JM engine. The site inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine in 2016 and, amid a steep ramp-up, just completed its 1000th shop visit on this engine type. Recently MTU and P&W agreed to extend the participation of MTU Maintenance Hannover for an additional five years to meet the high demand for GTF MRO service.

GTF MRO capacity is also ramping up at EME Aero, a 50/50 joint venture between MTU Aero Engines and Lufthansa Technik. Since inducting its first engine in 2019, the site in Jasionka has completed more than 500 shop visits on PW1100G-JM, PW1500G and PW1900G engines. In 2023, EME Aero broke ground for a second test cell to enable increased throughput, and it is expected to become operational later this year.

Finally, MTU Maintenance Zhuhai, a joint venture between MTU Aero Engines and China Southern Airlines, joined the GTF MRO network in 2020, and inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine in 2021. Earlier this year, the new MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Jinwan branch inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine and is expected to have a capacity of up to 260 shop visits annually and be dedicated to this engine type.

"MTU has played key roles in the design, manufacturing and maintenance of the GTF engine, the most fuel-efficient choice for today's single aisle aircraft," said Ottmar Pfaender, senior vice president of commercial engine programs at MTU. "With this agreement, we will increase our commitment to providing MRO services for the GTF engine to align with growing customer demand."

MTU is a significant partner across all applications in the GTF engine family, with responsibility for the high-speed low-pressure turbine and the first four stages of the high-pressure compressor, MTU also manufactures brush seals and integrally bladed rotors made of nickel for high-pressure compressor components beyond its design responsibility. MTU assembles one-third of the production PW1100G-JM engines for the A320neo.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network is comprised of the industry's leading MRO companies and includes 20 shops across four continents and additional sites with quick turn capability. The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise® solutions, which provide engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is a globally recognized expert in commercial and military aircraft engines. MTU's high-tech expertise ranges from the development and production of high-quality components to the final assembly of complete engines and the maintenance of aircraft engines and stationary gas turbines. In the financial year 2024, the DAX-listed company generated revenues of 7.5 billion euros. MTU technology can be found providing reliable thrust in one in three commercial aircraft worldwide. And every year, MTU maintains around 1,500 engines and industrial gas turbines. At 19 locations on five continents, more than 12,000 employees from over 80 nations contribute to safe global mobility. Together with other European engine manufacturers, MTU has also been ensuring and supporting the operational readiness of air forces for decades. To continue to benefit from the sustained growth of the aviation industry in the years to come, the company is investing in its expertise, industrial capacities and in future commercial and military engine concepts in Germany and worldwide. With the passion and innovative strength of its employees, MTU is shaping modern aviation - today, tomorrow and in the decades to come.

