Dennis Poh, founder of Legatcy, has always been fascinated by the world of business. Now, Dennis Poh has transformed the Singapore business landscape through governance.

In the latest news, Dennis Poh expands business education via social media to make governance accessible for entrepreneurs. Determined to reach as many entrepreneurs as possible, Dennis founded Legatcy Consulting LLP ("Legatcy"), a consultancy firm that specializes in corporate governance, financial strategy, and sustainable business growth, even for startups. But Dennis knew that traditional consulting alone wasn't enough - he needed to bring knowledge to the people where they were already looking for answers: social media.

Through engaging LinkedIn insights, interactive Instagram reels, and deep-dive YouTube discussions, Legatcy has turned complex governance principles into relatable and easy-to-understand lessons.

"I remember being a young entrepreneur, struggling to find the right guidance. I don't want others to feel lost like I did. Governance isn't just about compliance; it's about protecting dreams and making them sustainable," Dennis shares.

Today, Legatcy has built a community of business owners who are learning, growing, and securing their businesses through better governance and financial management.

As a young professional, he saw firsthand how many promising businesses struggled - not because they lacked innovative ideas, but because they lacked structure, governance, and financial strategy. He knew that if he could help businesses build a strong foundation, he could make a real difference in their success stories.

That dream led him to corporate consulting, where he dedicated years to understanding the complexities of financial and corporate governance and business strategy. He saw businesses thrive under proper guidance, and he knew this was his calling - to empower business owners with the knowledge they needed to succeed.

Dennis' journey - from an aspiring business consultant to a leader transforming Singapore's business landscape - has been one of passion, perseverance, and purpose. His work through Legatcy has already impacted hundreds of businesses, helping founders make informed decisions, scale confidently, and build legacies of their own.

"At the heart of everything I do is the belief that businesses are not just about profits; they are about people, families, and futures. If I can help even one entrepreneur build something lasting, then I've fulfilled my purpose."

With Legatcy's latest social media-driven education along with its long running corporate services, Dennis is ensuring that no business is left behind. He is not just helping companies succeed; he is changing the way businesses in Singapore think about governance and strategy.

About Dennis Poh:

Dennis Poh, a well-known leader, worked closely with hundreds of businesses, as he noticed a gap in leadership-companies needed more than just a CFO. They needed someone who could bridge financial expertise with strategic foresight. That realization led to the creation of the CFxO (Chief Finance Strategy Officer), a hybrid role designed to help businesses not only stay financially secure but also strategically agile. CFxOs actively shape business strategies with strong financial management. They help companies navigate challenges like economic downturns, funding shortages, and regulatory changes through strategic insights. They integrate the latest digital tools to make financial strategies more effective and scalable.

By pioneering the CFxO role, Dennis and Legatcy are ensuring that businesses don't just survive, but truly thrive in today's fast-changing landscape.

