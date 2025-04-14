Commission-Free Trading on 11,000+ U.S.-Listed Stocks and ETFs Now Available to Select U.S. Clients

Kraken, one of the longest standing and most secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the initial rollout of commission-free trading for over 11,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs to clients in New Jersey, Connecticut, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Idaho, Iowa, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Alabama and the District of Columbia. A continuous, phased, national rollout to all eligible U.S. clients will follow.

Kraken clients can now seamlessly manage stocks, crypto, cash and stablecoins, all in one place, on the Kraken mobile app, the Kraken Pro app or on Kraken Pro web.

Kraken also offers fractional trading on over half of listed assets, empowering clients to invest in the markets with greater flexibility. This allows traders to buy less than one full share of a high-priced stock, making partial ownership in a company more accessible.

The future of finance is advancing rapidly, as the integration of digital and traditional assets redefines investing. With this milestone, Kraken expands beyond crypto for the first time, allowing clients to easily buy stocks with U.S. dollars. This new ability to rotate between digital assets and stocks is powered by Kraken Securities LLC, a new FINRA-regulated division of the company.

"Crypto isn't just evolving, it's becoming the backbone for trading across asset classes, such as equities, commodities, and currencies. As demand for 24/7 global access grows, clients want a seamless, all-in-one trading experience." said Arjun Sethi, Kraken's Co-CEO. "Expanding into equities is a natural step for us, and paves the way for the tokenization of assets. The future of trading is borderless, always on, and built on crypto rails-and Kraken will continue to lead this shift."

Kraken eventually plans to expand traditional securities trading to clients in the U.K., Europe, and Australia, while also introducing new features to enhance the trading experience.

For more information on Kraken's U.S. stock and ETF investment offering, please visit our U.S. equities homepage.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 300 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. With millions of individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Currently available in the U.S. only; may not be available in all states. Brokerage services are provided by Kraken Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Please view the firm's profile, registration and background of our registered reps on https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital asset services offered by Payward Interactive, not a member of FINRA/ SIPC and not FDIC insured. This is not an offer, solicitation, inducement or advice to buy or sell securities, or open a brokerage account in any jurisdiction where Kraken Securities is not registered. All trading involves risk, including loss of your investments. View full disclosures at: Equities Disclosures and Crypto Risk Disclosures

