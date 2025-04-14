Software-defined, guaranteed low-latency connectivity available for enterprise AI and industrial automation use cases

Network connectivity solutions provider, Canoga Perkins today announced that its SyncMetra ultra-low, guaranteed latency offering for enterprise AI at the edge is powered by AMD Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs.

SyncMetra is Canoga Perkins' software-defined, IT-operated private 5G network transport solution that guarantees ultra-low latency, deterministic wireless communications for enterprise AI, industrial automation, and AR/VR applications. Providing performance and features that enable inference to take place on-premise, consolidating multiple sensor feeds and reducing total cost of ownership-the SyncMetra unlocks a new breed of Enterprise Edge AI applications.

Programmable, expandable, and software-defined, SyncMetra operates via a cloud-managed network orchestrator (SyncMetra Manager), access points, a SyncMetra switch, and a 5G operating system or core. This allows network owners and integrators to auto-provision network resources to enable several key applications.

Powered by AMD Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs, SyncMetra brings engineered and bounded latency to market for time-critical applications, delivering the ability to optimally deploy networks and solutions for some of the most complex use cases facing enterprises today:

Enterprise Edge AI: SyncMetra unlocks new abilities to scale enterprise AI deployments for a wide spectrum of inference-at-the-edge use cases, including physical security, retail, quality assurance and predictive maintenance.

"The increasing complexity of emerging networks within industrial automation, enterprise AI and beyond required a transformative solution built to address those challenges," said Gilles Garcia, senior director of business lead communications group at AMD. "AMD Virtex UltraScale+ devices are designed with exactly this type of innovation in mind, and we are proud that this collaboration with Canoga Perkins' SyncMetra platform will enable the delivery of scalable, reprogrammable, and reliable connectivity solutions to empower IT departments and network operators alike."

"We recognized early on that industrial automation and enterprise AI were being held back by current wireless technologies and the complexity of deploying ultra-reliable, guaranteed latency networks," said Malik Arshad, president of Canoga Perkins. "With this in mind, we purpose-built SyncMetra to address these challenges head-on, leveraging industry-leading AMD FPGAs to deliver a transformative solution that redefines what's possible."

About Canoga Perkins

Founded in 1965, privately held Canoga Perkins has a long history of providing mission-critical, secure communications to service providers, the military, government agencies, and utilities. With more than 150,000 active network elements operating in Tier 1 service provider networks, Canoga Perkins is differentiated by the telco reliability of its products and its ability to anticipate and nimbly act on emerging IT trends.

AMD, UltraScale+, Virtex and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

