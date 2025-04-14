Covation Biomaterials Announces Launch of BioPTMEG at Chinaplas 2025

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covation Biomaterials LLC ("CovationBio®"), a biomaterials company with advanced technology in the bio-based materials industry, proudly announces its newest innovation, CovationBio® bioPTMEG, the advanced, sustainable polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), delivering high performance with significantly lower environmental impact.

BioPTMEG is a bio-based alternative to petroleum-based PTMEG, helping customers reduce their reliance on non-renewable materials and maintain the durability and resilience expected in high performance applications such as spandex, polyurethanes and thermoplastic elastomers.

A few of the superior sustainability benefits offered by CovationBio® bioPTMEG include:

a substantial reduction of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil-based incumbents;

a product that is 100% bio-based and obtained from annually renewable resources;

the use of feedstock such as corncobs which do not compete with primary food sources;

a reduced reliance on non-renewable fossil fuel use.

Drop-in performance to allow downstream to switch to bio-based raw material without major process change

Mr. Feifeng You, Chairman of CovationBio, stated: "As a force of nature, CovationBio's vision is to build a sustainable, decarbonized materials industry. To this end, we're proud to launch CovationBio® bioPTMEG. It uses carbon absorbed by plants from the atmosphere for material creation, improving the quality of life. We're scaling up production to cut carbon footprints. This is our responsibility to future generations. Through continuous innovation and cooperation, we aim to build a sustainable and regenerative materials industry. We invite all stakeholders to join us in creating a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous world."

"This drop-in replacement can be seamlessly integrated into existing manufacturing processes and does not require extensive, or even any, product development," he added

The construction of a plant in Jiangsu Province, Qidong is expected to be mechanically complete toward the end of 2025. Commercial production should begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Those attending Chinaplas may visit the CovationBio® booth at Hall 20, Booth H21 from April 15-18, 2025.

Aligned with this year's theme, "Transformation, Collaboration, Sustainability," the team will highlight how CovationBio® bioPTMEG can integrate into customer materials and advance sustainability strategies.

On April 14th 2025, the Global Marketing Director for C4 Platform Dr. Mosha Zhao and the Global Technology Director of CovationBio Dr. Dan Slanac will make the first official introduction to CovationBio® bioPTMEG on the Media Day of Chinaplas 2025 to share the global sustainability commitment of CovationBio and the impact of this new technology. For those interested in learning more, please visit bioPTMEG@covationbio.com.

Disclaimer: The statements regarding product 's life cycle analysis (LCA) and product performances above are based on tests by CovationBio and True North, an authoritative third party in the US. As the relevant data involves trade secrets, it will only be provided upon legal request in administrative or judicial proceedings. We appreciate your understanding.

About CovationBio®

Founded in 2022, in Newark, Delaware, Covation Biomaterials LLC is a biomaterials company with advanced technology in the bio-based materials industry, offering a product portfolio of high-performance, sustainable solutions.

The company builds on its rich DuPont legacy of groundbreaking scientific innovation and continues to deliver novel solutions at scale across multiple industries, including apparel, carpeting, cosmetics, food, and packaging. Through product lines such as Sorona®, Susterra® and Zemea®, the mission of Covation Biomaterials is to deliver building blocks that will enable customers to provide bio-based products accessible to everyone. Covation, Covation Biomaterials, Sorona, Susterra, and Zemea are trademarks of Covation Biomaterials or its affiliates. For more information about Covation Biomaterials, please visit CovationBio.com and follow on WeChat, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664085/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covation-biomaterials-announces-launch-of-bioptmeg-at-chinaplas-2025-302427771.html