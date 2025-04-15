Recharge leaps into B2B with UK Giftcloud acquisition

This strategic acquisition accelerates Recharge's expansion into the B2B digital rewards market, unlocking new opportunities for growth.

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge, the European leader in prepaid payments, has acquired Giftcloud Limited from Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), marking a strategic and accelerated expansion into the fast-growing B2B rewards space.

The deal follows Recharge's recent €45M acquisition facility secured with ABN AMRO to fuel its international M&A activity. Giftcloud powers customer and employee engagement campaigns for major UK brands including Vodafone, Sky and TalkTalk. With millions of transactions processed annually and a strong record of profitability, Giftcloud brings Recharge a proven B2B model and a scalable platform to grow its corporate prepaid offering.

"This move is a deliberate step into B2B," said Günther Vogelpoel, CEO of Recharge. "We see huge potential for prepaid in customer acquisition, loyalty and employee engagement. Giftcloud gives us a foundation to grow that proposition further in the UK and across Europe-backed by Recharge's digital infrastructure, partnerships and international reach."

The acquisition plays a key role in Recharge's strategy to build the global leader in prepaid payments - serving both consumers and businesses. With Giftcloud, Recharge will be able to offer a broad range of services direct to business clients. It also marks a significant expansion of Recharge's footprint in the UK, now the company's third-largest market and the launchpad for further B2B growth across Europe.

Groupon's CEO Dusan Senkypl, added: "We're proud to have found a strong new home for Giftcloud within the Recharge Group. Giftcloud has always played a valuable role in helping brands engage their customers through digital rewards. We're excited to see the platform continue to grow as part of a business that is fully focused on prepaid and digital innovation."

This is Recharge's second major acquisition, following the successful integration of Startselect in 2023.

About Recharge Group

Recharge has revolutionised the prepaid payments industry connecting brands effortlessly with customers through their unified platform solutions. Recharge enables prepaid payment products to be obtained anywhere, anytime via their own multi-country digital storefronts including Recharge.com and Startselect.com. For more information, visit company.recharge.com.

About Giftcloud

Giftcloud is a UK-based digital rewards platform helping businesses engage, acquire and retain customers through branded prepaid incentives. Its platform enables fully branded, digital campaigns that support marketing and employee engagement strategies for some of the UK's best-known companies, including Vodafone, Sky and TalkTalk. To learn more, visit giftcloud.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

