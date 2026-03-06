The Chinese electric vehicle maker said the new batteries can charge from 10% to 70% in 5 minutes and from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes. The company also announced a new generation of its Flash Charging Technology.Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has announced the second generation of its Blade Battery. In a post on X, the company said that at room temperature, it can charge from 10% to 70% in 5 minutes and from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes. At extreme cold of -30 C, it will charge from 10% to 97% in 12 minutes. Charging the future faster than ever BYD is introducing the 2nd Generation Blade Battery and ...

