Twelve photovoltaic storage systems with capacities of 5 kW or 10 kW were included in the comparison, among them several new products, all of which achieved efficiency class A. A new study - also examining efficiency losses when storing electricity from the grid - highlights the importance of highly efficient battery storage. The researchers also took a closer look at the warranty conditions of the devices.From ESS News Fox ESS is the new test winner in the "Energy Storage Inspection," which the Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW Berlin) conducted for the first time in cooperation with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...