Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - TeKnowledge today announced a new brand identity and the launch of its AI-First Expert Technology Services, an integrated model designed to help enterprises accelerate transformation across AI, Customer Experience, and Cybersecurity.

TeKnowledge Unveils New Brand Identity and Launches AI-First Expert Technology Services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/248541_b59567be045fb802_001full.jpg

TeKnowledge is launching a unified technology service model that brings together strategy, delivery, and continuous improvement-strategically rooted in expertise, AI and designed to deliver a continuum of innovation.

"This is an exciting milestone-one that reflects how far TeKnowledge has come and the future it is building together with our ecosystem," said Aileen Allkins, President and CEO of TeKnowledge. "Our new brand and AI-First Expert Technology Services model are grounded in what always matters most: people, trust, and progress."

"Our new service model connects strategy, execution, and optimization in one seamless experience," said Nidal Abu Ltaif, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer. "It empowers clients to integrate AI with confidence and evolve continuously, delivering long-term value at every stage of transformation."

Partnerships, Global Reach, and a Talent-Driven Mindset

TeKnowledge is expanding its global footprint and investing in talent to meet rising client needs. With over 6,000 experts across 19 global hubs, the company delivers expert-led transformation grounded in local relevance and technical excellence.

TeKnowledge, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, focuses on Microsoft Productivity, Business Applications, and Intelligent Cloud; 70% of its workforce are certified specialists in Microsoft cloud and AI technologies. The company has recently initiated a global collaboration with Genesys. These partnerships support the implementation of an AI-first model aimed at improving outcomes through integrated platform solutions.

TeKnowledge fosters a people-centric culture that emphasizes continuous learning and development. By investing in its employees' professional growth, the company cultivates a highly skilled and engaged team. This approach not only enhances individual capabilities but also contributes to organizational success.

"We build long-term, flexible relationships-with our clients, our partners, and our people," said Abu Ltaif. "That's how we create resilient, growth-ready organizations." The company's ongoing global expansions have improved its capacity to provide locally relevant services while maintaining an international reach.

More information about available roles can be found here.

Building Digital Resilience through Scalable Skilling and Security Solutions

TeKnowledge collaborates with public institutions and enterprises to enhance digital capabilities through certified training in AI, cybersecurity, and automation. Its cybersecurity practice is recognized for proactive defense and scalable security operations. The company's AI-powered learning platform offers customized, enterprise-grade training experiences aimed at improving national and organizational readiness.

In Qatar, TeKnowledge leads a national AI skilling initiative in partnership with Microsoft and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In Costa Rica, it partners with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security to certify students and early-career professionals in emerging tech fields.

Dave Michels, Principal Analyst and Founder of TalkingPointz commented: "TeKnowledge has flown under the radar for much of the past decade, quietly building credibility and technical depth. Its evolution from a managed services provider into a fully integrated technology partner reflects a long-term strategy rooted in people, capability, and client value. The company's AI-First services framework, paired with a strong Microsoft ecosystem and unified delivery model, positions it to meet the growing demand for smart, scalable, and connected transformation."

Insights from the transition are also shared in these CEO and CRO blogs

About TeKnowledge

Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge provides expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cyber Security that empower businesses and governments through technology. With deep expertise, strong customer and people centric focus, and strategic partnerships, TeKnowledge has grown organically into a trusted partner for enterprises and governments worldwide across 19+ global hubs, supported by a team of 6000+ experts. Through its comprehensive services approach-spanning Advisory & Professional Services, Skilling & Adoption and Managed Services-TeKnowledge ensures seamless technology adoption and continuous progress for its customers. Visit Teknowledge.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248541

SOURCE: B2Press BV