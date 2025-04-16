Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sports Info Solutions Names Matt Manocherian as CEO

Finanznachrichten News

Company also announces executive promotions and highlights key product advancements

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Sports Info Solutions (SIS) recently named Matt Manocherian as its Chief Executive Officer.

Manocherian joined SIS in 2016 as a football consultant and has steadily risen through the organization. He played a pivotal role in building the football operation from the ground up, serving as Director of Football Development, then Director of Football and Research, Vice President of Football and Research, and most recently, Senior Vice President of Football and Data Analytics. Prior to this appointment, he served as Chief Operating Officer.

"I'm thrilled to lead SIS into its next generation, building upon our rich history as a leader in sports data and analytics," said Manocherian. "We have several exciting new products and initiatives launching, and our talented team continues to push the envelope in innovation."

Among the newest product developments:

  • College Baseball Computer Vision Command Charting - Uses machine learning to deliver pitch-by-pitch data measuring how accurately pitchers hit their intended target.

  • Live College Basketball and Football Data - Real-time, "fast feed" data streams optimized for automated trading, including player props and micro markets.

  • Full NBA Data Coverage - A fully scaled NBA operation now complements SIS's robust data offerings across the NFL, NBA Draft, college football, MLB, minor league baseball, college baseball, NPB, and KBO.

  • NFL Pass Rush & Pass Block Data - A unique, in-depth dataset delivering granular insights into two of the most critical and understudied aspects of football, providing SIS team partners with a strategic edge in the trenches.

In addition to Manocherian's appointment, SIS announced the promotion of four long-standing team members to the executive team:

  • Jason Trifilo, Vice President of Finance

  • Dan Foehrenbach, Vice President of Operations

  • Alex Vigderman, Vice President of Analytics

  • Joe Rosales, Vice President of Analytics

These leadership moves reflect SIS's commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering industry-leading data solutions to its partners across the sports world.

About SIS:

Pioneers in the sports data space since 2002, our mission is to enrich and optimize the decision-making process for sports teams, sportsbooks, and sports fans. Learn more at www.sportsinfosolutions.com.

Contact Information

Mark Simon
Media Relations/Senior Research Analyst
mark@sportsinfosolutions.com
860-805-0886

.

SOURCE: Sports Info Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
