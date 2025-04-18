Crewstone International Sdn Bhd: Crewstone International to Expand Into United States via Strategic Investments

Crewstone International ("Crewstone"), a Malaysia-based private equity firm, is strengthening its presence in the U.S. market. Established in 2011, Crewstone has steadily expanded its footprint in the U.S. financial sector. In 2025, Crewstone is further enhancing its engagement, positioning the firm for sustainable growth and long-term success.

Since its founding in 2011, Crewstone has grown into a key player in Southeast Asia's investment landscape, recognized for its expertise in private credit, real estate, logistics, healthcare, and technology-driven sectors. The firm's expansion into the U.S. aligns with its broader strategy to diversify its global portfolio and strengthen its presence in high-growth markets across multiple industries.

Navigating Market Shifts with Strategic Investments

"The U.S. market is at a turning point. While many see uncertainty, we see opportunity," said Izmir Mujab, CEO of Crewstone. "Crewstone isn't here to follow the crowd, we're here to capitalize on market distress, just like the biggest players in private equity. The U.S. economy is shifting, and we are strategically positioned to leverage distressed assets and emerging industries to deliver above-average returns."

Crewstone's approach mirrors its success in Southeast Asia, where it has consistently identified high-potential investment opportunities across evolving industries. The firm's expansion into the U.S. marks a significant step in broadening its access to institutional and individual investors seeking exposure to one of the world's most dynamic markets.

Bridging East and West: Strengthening Malaysia's Global Position

Crewstone's U.S. expansion goes beyond business growth. It strengthens Malaysia's global presence and positions Southeast Asia as a key player in international investments. As a bridge between East and West, Crewstone unlocks opportunities for Malaysian investors. The U.S., a global hub for advanced technologies, saw nearly $100 billion in venture capital investments in 2024, while private equity firms closed $565 billion in deals, a 25% rise from the previous year according to Dealogic. By tapping into these high-growth sectors, Crewstone drives diversification and long-term value for Southeast Asian investors.

This expansion also boosts cross-border capital flows and foreign direct investment. With the U.S. leading in technology, infrastructure, and sustainability, Crewstone is strengthening global partnerships and fostering shared economic growth.

Looking Ahead

Our U.S. expansion marks a transformative step in connecting Asia's growing markets with the innovation-driven opportunities in the U.S. By leveraging our expertise across various sectors, Crewstone aims to maximise investor value while driving economic growth and strengthening global partnerships. This strategic move not only deepens Crewstone's presence in international markets but also reinforces Malaysia's position in the global financial ecosystem. As the investment landscape evolves, Crewstone remains committed to delivering high-value opportunities and fostering long-term prosperity for its investors.

About Crewstone International

Crewstone International is a premier private equity firm based in Kuala Lumpur, with a proven track record of identifying and investing in high-growth opportunities across emerging markets. The firm's innovative approach to investment and its global reach enable it to capitalize on rapidly evolving sectors and provide tailored solutions to institutional and individual investors. Crewstone is expanding its operations into key markets around the world, including the U.S., UK, Indonesia, India, and the Middle East, positioning itself as a key player in the global investment landscape.

SOURCE: Crewstone International Sdn Bhd

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire