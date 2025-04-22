R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for -2

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for the sale of CDM

22 April 2025
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
REA is pleased to announce that the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), has today entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of REA Kaltim's wholly owned subsidiary, PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM"), to PT Teladan Prima Agro Tbk ("Telen") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes a significant transaction under the UK Listing Rules. Highlights -- REA Kaltim has agreed the sale of CDM to Telen, valuing CDM's business (on the basis of exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2024) at an estimated USD23.8 million. -- Realisation of that value will reduce the continuing group's debt, further strengthening the group's balance sheet. -- Completion of the Transaction will result in the continuing group's oil palm plantings being more geographically concentrated, allowing for the group's resources and management time to be further focused on its core assets. -- The parties are working towards a completion date of 4 June 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as described below. Background CDM is a wholly owned subsidiary of REA Kaltim and is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia on land holdings comprising 9,784 fully titled hectares and additional land areas, subject to completion of titling, of 5,454 hectares. The latter area principally consists of land originally zoned for use under the Indonesian transmigration scheme and held by CDM pursuant to a licence (now lapsed but proposed to be renewed) issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Transmigration. Within CDM's land holdings, 4,193 hectares were classified at 31 December 2023 as planted with oil palms, of which 3,150 hectares were within the fully titled areas and 1,043 hectares were outside those areas. During 2024, 940 hectares outside the fully titled areas were transferred, or agreed to be transferred, to cooperative schemes (known in Indonesia as "plasma schemes") for the benefit of local villages in the areas adjacent to CDM's land areas. Lying some 70 kilometres to the north-west of REA Kaltim's central administrative area, the CDM estate is the most outlying estate within the REA Kaltim group. Whilst the estate has the potential to become a high quality estate, further investment in flood control and infrastructure and several more years of good upkeep will be needed to realise that potential. The transfer of the planted areas to plasma schemes referred to above has resolved longstanding disagreements between CDM and local villages regarding allocation of plasma plantings but, prior to that resolution, such disagreements represented an additional uncertainty affecting the company's interest in CDM. Against this background and having regard to the need to reduce group indebtedness, the directors concluded during 2023 that the group should pursue a sale of CDM. In November 2023 the company reached an agreement with DSN for a further investment by the DSN group in REA Kaltim and, in conjunction with that agreement, granted the DSN group a priority right, for a limited period, to acquire CDM on an agreed basis. However, DSN concluded, and confirmed in June 2024, that it would not exercise its priority right. Following that decision, the company sought alternative offers for CDM but the one offer received was at a price that the directors considered too low. The directors therefore decided to defer further negotiations for the sale of CDM until the issue of plasma allocations to local villages had been progressed. With this now the case, and with the benefits of recent improvements to upkeep standards becoming visible, REA Kaltim has been able to reach agreement with Telen for the sale of CDM to Telen on terms that value the business of CDM at close to the value that was reflected in the priority right granted to DSN. Telen is an Indonesian agribusiness, listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. It manages and cultivates some 60,500 hectares of oil palm plantations (including plasma land) in East Kalimantan and operates six palm oil mills. Telen also operates a renewable energy business, currently focused on utilising palm oil waste as fuel to generate electricity. The Transaction Pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement, further details of which are set out Appendix 1 (Terms of the sale and purchase agreement), REA Kaltim has agreed (a) to capitalise the outstanding loan balance of USD7.7 million owed by CDM to REA Kaltim at 31 December 2024 and (b) to subscribe further shares in CDM for an aggregate subscription price equal to the amount required by CDM to meet the statutory severance benefits due to employees of CDM in respect of the termination of their employment deemed to occur by operation of Indonesian law on completion of the Transaction, and to sell the whole of the enlarged issued share capital of CDM to Telen for a cash consideration to be calculated by reference to the formula set out in paragraph 2 of Appendix 1 (Sale and purchase agreement) which, if applied at 31 December 2024, would have resulted in a cash consideration of USD9.2 million. The net balance (if any) of monies advanced by REA Kaltim to CDM to fund expenditure between 1 January 2025 and completion of the sale and purchase agreement will be waived. Such amount is not expected to exceed the amount payable by CDM to Bank Mandiri by way of interest and repayments of principal in respect of the Bank Mandiri loan the subject of material contract 2.2(b) in Appendix 4 (Additional information). The Transaction is conditional upon, amongst other things: a. completion of the agreed capitalisations of debt as referred to above; b. Bank Mandiri consenting to the Transaction and agreeing to release guarantees that have been provided by the company and REA Kaltim in respect of the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM; and c. the statutory severance benefits due by operation of Indonesian law to employees of CDM on completion of the Transaction having been duly paid. The parties are working towards a completion date of 4 June 2025. A further announcement will be released at completion. Financial considerations The consideration receivable by REA Kaltim for the enlarged issued share capital of CDM and the release of the liability for the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM, net of the estimated cost of employee severance payments, will realise a value for CDM's business pursuant to the Transaction which, if calculated by reference to exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2024, would have amounted to an estimated USD23.8 million before expenses (which are expected to amount to USD0.1 million) made up as follows: USD'000 2,800* fully titled planted hectares at USD8,000 per hectare 22,400 Value attributed to other assets (excluding plantation related assets) less liabilities (other than amounts 2,254 owed to REA Kaltim and Bank Mandiri) and provision for employee retirement benefits) of Rp 36.4 billion Estimated cost of severance payments (855) 23,799 Representing Consideration for the enlarged share capital of CDM 9,186 Release of liability for Bank Mandiri indebtedness 15,468 Estimated cost of severance payments (855) 23,799 * The 350 hectare shortfall on the 3,150 hectares previously treated as planted within the fully titled areas reflects the low stands of oil palm in the 350 hectares as a result of palms having been lost during flooding and not yet resupplied.

Further financial information relating to CDM is included in Appendix 3 (Financial information re CDM).

The following table illustrates what the effect would have been on CDM's net assets and net indebtedness as at 31 December 2024 (derived on the basis detailed in Appendix 3) had the further changes proposed to be effected pursuant to the Transaction prior to Completion become effective as at 31 December 2024.

At 31 December Transaction Proforma 2024 charges USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Net assets of CDM excluding balances due to REA Kaltim and Bank 33,693 (469) * 33,224 Mandiri Net indebtedness Loan from REA Kaltim (7,665) 7,665 ** - Loan from Bank Mandiri (15,468) - (15,468) (23,133) 7,655 (15,468) Net assets 10,560 7,196 17,756

* Estimated severance pay of Rp 13.8 billion converted to dollars at the rate ruling at 31 December 2024 (USD855,000) less employee termination costs already provided at that date (USD386,000)

** Capitalisation of the outstanding loan balance owed by CDM to REA Kaltim at 31 December 2024 Gross assets of CDM, as included in the audited consolidated balance sheet of the company as at 31 December 2024, amounted to USD34.8 million. The loss before tax attributable to CDM for the year ended 31 December 2024 amounted to USD5.5 million (before partial release of an impairment provision in relation to CDM assets recognised in the year).

Reasons for, and financial effects of, the Transaction

The principal objective of the Transaction is to reduce the group's net indebtedness and to strengthen the group's balance sheet and broader financial position.

In recent years, the group has implemented several strategic initiatives with the objective of addressing the legacy of excessive net indebtedness that had resulted from a series of operational challenges faced by the group some years ago. Such initiatives have been successful in eliminating the arrears of dividend on the company's preference shares (which stood at GBP12.2 million at 31 December 2021) and in reducing the level of net indebtedness from USD211.7 million at 31 December 2017 to USD159.3 million at 31 December 2024. However, the board is committed to achieving further reductions.

Receipt of the cash consideration for the sale of CDM, coupled with the release of the group from liability for the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM, will result in a further reduction in group net indebtedness which reduction would, on the basis of the position on 31 December 2024, have amounted to an estimated USD23.7 million (net of estimated expenses of USD0.1 million).

In addition to improving the group's net debt position, the Transaction will relieve the continuing group of the need to fund further investment in CDM and will permit the continuing group to focus its financial resources and management on its remaining plantings, which will be more concentrated within a single geographical area. CDM's estate currently contributes approximately 7 per cent of the group's own crop, but the estate's location would always mean that a large proportion of the CDM crop would need to be processed in adjacent third party mills, reducing the group's margins on CDM's production when compared with self-milled production.

Completion of the sale of CDM will also mean that the continuing group will no longer consolidate the results of CDM, which, impairment movement apart, has historically contributed a loss to the group results before taxation, the amounts of which, for the years ended 31 December 2022, 2023 and 2024, were as shown under the income statements for those years and that period in Appendix 3 (Financial information re CDM).

Use of proceeds

The proceeds of sale of CDM will accrue to REA Kaltim and will be applied by REA Kaltim in meeting repayments of bank borrowings.

Appendices

Appendices 1, 2, 3 and 4 to this announcement contain further information regarding the Transaction pursuant to the requirements under UK Listing Rule 7.3.1R and UK Listing Rule 7.3.2R.

Appendix 5 contains certain definitions used in this announcement.

Advisers

Financial adviser: N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited of New Court, St Swithin's Lane, London EC4N 8AL

Legal counsel as regards English law: Ashurst LLP of London Fruit and Wool, Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW

Legal counsel as regards Indonesian law: WH&SD Law Group of Prosperity Tower 161 Floor Unit E, District 8 SCBD Lot. 28, JI. Jend Sudirman Kav. 52-53, Jakarta, 12190, Indonesia

Opinion of the board

The Transaction is, in the opinion of the directors, in the best interests of the holders of the company's shares and other issued securities as a whole.

Enquiries:

David Blackett Carol Gysin Chairman Managing director R.E.A Holdings plc R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 Tel: 020 7436 7877

Appendix 1

Terms of the sale and purchase agreement

The sale and purchase agreement is dated 22 April 2025 and is made between (i) REA Kaltim and (ii) Telen. 1. Sale and purchase

Pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement, REA Kaltim has agreed to sell the whole of the issued and to be issued share capital of CDM (the "Shares") to Telen, including the one share in CDM held by PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera (a subsidiary of REA Kaltim). 2. Purchase price

The purchase price payable by the Buyer for the Shares is an amount equal to: a. USD22,400,000, being the accepted value of the CDM estate, calculated on the basis of 2,800 fully plantedhectares at USD8,000 per hectare; plus b. Rp 36,422,738,977, being the accepted value attributed to certain other assets of CDM; less c. Rp 250,000,000,000, being the principal amount owed by CDM to Bank Mandiri as at 31 December 2024.

The purchase price is payable in rupiah, with the dollar amount specified in (a) above being converted to rupiah at the prevailing Bank of Indonesia middle closing -dollar rupiah exchange rate on the business day prior to the completion date. 3. Conditions

The Transaction is conditional upon, amongst other things: a. the receipt by REA Kaltim of:i. formal approval from Bank Mandiri to the sale of CDM; and ii. formal agreement by Bank Mandiri to the termination and release of the guarantees granted by thecompany and REA Kaltim in respect of the obligations of CDM pursuant to the loan provided by Bank Mandiri toCDM; b. the conversion into additional capital in CDM of the loan balance of USD7.7 million owed by CDM to REAKaltim; and c. the subscription by REA Kaltim of further shares in REA Kaltim for an aggregate subscription price equalto the monies required by CDM to meet the statutory severance benefits due to all employees of CDM in respect ofthe termination of their employment deemed to occur by operation of Indonesian law on completion of theTransaction, and CDM having paid such statutory severance benefits.

The net balance (if any) of monies advanced by REA Kaltim to CDM, in excess of the capitalisations referred to above, will be waived.

Each of REA Kaltim and Telen has agreed to use its reasonable endeavours to procure that all conditions to the Transaction are satisfied as soon as practicable after the date of the agreement.

If completion has not occurred by 30 September 2025, then the share purchase agreement will terminate. Telen may also terminate the sale and purchase agreement in certain circumstances, including if any of the representations or warranties given by REA Kaltim would, if repeated at completion of the Transaction by reference to the facts and circumstances then subsisting, be materially untrue or misleading or if the implementation of the agreement becomes impossible for Telen. 4. Period pending completion

REA Kaltim has undertaken to Telen that, pending completion, REA Kaltim will procure that, save as otherwise agreed, CDM will carry on business in the ordinary course. 5. Completion

It is agreed that completion of the Transaction will take place on 4 June 2025 or, if later, the later of (x) the fifth business day following the satisfaction of the conditions and (y) the 30th calendar day following the date of the publication in an Indonesian newspaper of an announcement of the sale in compliance with Indonesian law (or on such other date as REA Kaltim and Telen may agree).

The purchase price will be payable in full in cash in rupiah on completion. 6. Representations and warranties, compensation for breach of the agreement and tax indemnity

REA Kaltim has given representations and warranties to Telen with regard to CDM, and has agreed to compensate Telen from and against any losses suffered by Telen as a result of any breach of any agreement, promise, statement or guarantee by REA Kaltim under the agreement.

REA Kaltim and PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera will also, pursuant to a separate tax indemnification agreement to be signed at completion ("tax indemnity"), agree to indemnify Telen against any outstanding tax liabilities of CDM arising (x) in respect of the five years ended 31 December 2024 or (y) up to the completion date.

