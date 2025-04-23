Expanded platform will seamlessly deliver high quality, enhanced solutions and world-class talent in additional geographies

Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors) today announced that it has expanded the multinational platform it created earlier this year with Grant Thornton Ireland by merging in three additional firms, while continuing active discussions with several others.

Grant Thornton UAE, Grant Thornton Luxembourg, and Grant Thornton (Cayman) are joining the multinational platform that was established with the backing of an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

The expanded platform will continue to be part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which comprises member firms in more than 150 markets worldwide.

As a united platform, the five firms can now offer broader capabilities to a growing client base and further enhance the talent and quality of their unified advisory and tax services. The combination also brings strength to their independent audit and assurance practices. Additionally, this move bolsters their standing in the world's most prominent financial centers, with aggregated access and expertise in major growth industries including banking, asset management, insurance and energy.

The expansion creates a team of more than 13,000 professionals across more than 50 offices in the US, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, and other territories.

The CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors, Jim Peko, will continue to lead the platform, and existing leadership in the newly added firms will continue to lead their geographies.

The platform will continue to explore growth opportunities in additional service lines and regions where there is economic alignment, client consistency and industry-service intersection.

Scaling our offerings and footprint underscores our focus on advancing a combined platform, with multinational experience and exemplary quality," said Peko. "In a fast-moving business environment, clients need trusted advisors that deliver high-quality and innovative solutions across dynamic high-growth sectors and geographies. Our focus is on creating a world-class client experience."

"This platform is unlike any other in the accounting and consulting industry delivering a singular experience and exceptional quality," said Andre Moura, managing director, New Mountain Capital. "We look forward to supporting Grant Thornton Advisors in bringing together additional service providers in our united, global structure."

The transactions with Grant Thornton Luxembourg and Grant Thornton (Cayman) are subject to regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions.

For more information about: Grant Thornton UAE visit here; Grant Thornton Luxembourg visit here; and Grant Thornton (Cayman) visit here.

Additional executive quotes

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE: "This marks an exciting new chapter for Grant Thornton UAE unlocking greater expertise, technology and insights to deliver even more value to our clients and accelerate growth in the UAE and beyond."

"Today marks a pivotal milestone for Grant Thornton Luxembourg. It not only fuels our momentum and gives our professionals unique and exciting opportunities, it also bolsters our technology resources, access to solutions for the local market and across many regions, and expertise spanning financial hubs." Dara Keogh, managing partner, Grant Thornton (Cayman): "This move enhances the Grant Thornton experience for our clients and our people. Today's top international asset management and insurance companies expect their service providers to be more aligned to their businesses. Being part of a larger platform provides us with multinational resources and know-how that are unique among our peers."

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In 2025, Grant Thornton formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform with Grant Thornton Ireland. The platform offers a premier Trans-Atlantic advisory and tax practice, as well as independent American and Irish audit practices. With $2.7 billion in revenues and more than 50 offices spanning the U.S., Ireland and other territories, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of 12,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit https://www.newmountaincapital.com/.

