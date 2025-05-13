Longevity.Technology: Longevity investment more than doubled to $8.5bn in 2024

Annual report reveals that global investment in longevity companies has grown 220% since 2023, despite fewer deals in total.

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analysts at Longevity.Technology today published the 2024 Annual Longevity Investment Report - a full-year report on the state of investment in the longevity sector - with total financing reaching USD $8.49 billion across 331 deals.

The report analyses the companies and investors behind technologies designed to extend the number of years we live in good health, breaking down the industry into 25 domains ranging from senotherapeutics and reproductive longevity to partial cellular reprogramming and immunity. It tracks investment data in public and private markets over the past 10 years, segmenting financing activity by location, domain and stage, addressing recent trends, and identifying the top segments and key players in longevity.

This year's figures marked a strong rebound from a sharp downturn 2023, with the $3.74 billion raised in Q1 setting the tone for a steady upward trajectory through to Q4, which closed at $1.75 billion. Later stage VC continued to dominate, making up around a third of all funding.

The US retained its position at the epicenter of longevity innovation, home to 57% of longevity companies and accounting for 84% of total deal volume. Investors heavily favored platform technologies, with longevity discovery platforms alone attracting more than $2 billion, reinforcing the field's strategic pivot toward foundational tools that support therapeutic discovery, and pipeline efficiency.

"2024 was a year of renewed momentum for the longevity sector, reflecting growing investor confidence and a more selective, mature market approach," said Phil Newman, CEO of Longevity.Technology. "Together, these trends reflect an industry moving beyond early-stage hype and into its execution phase."

Investment highlights from the world of longevity biotech in 2024 included IPOs for BioAge Labs and Jupiter Neurosciences, as well as big funding rounds for senotherapeutics startup Rubedo Life Sciences and dog longevity biotech Loyal. But longevity isn't just about drug development, and investors also showed a keen interest in companies focused on consumer longevity applications, including a $200 million Series D round for smart ring leader OURA and a star-studded $53 million Series A for personalized prevention platform Function Health.

"While investment activity is growing, it still falls short of the capital required to address the problem of mitigating the diseases of aging," added Newman. "Annual US healthcare expenditure hit $4.9tn in 2023, 85% of which went to chronic disease; every developed society is experiencing the same financial burden - the opportunity to develop and approve aging therapies remains untapped."

Key report highlights:

2024 total financing: $8.49bn (up from $3.82bn in 2023).

2024 Total deal count: 325 deals (down from 331 deals in 2023).

Notable quarters in 2024: $3.74bn in Q1.

Top financing by deal type: Later stage VC (31% of total).

Longevity companies by location: USA (57% of total).

Deals by location: USA (84% of total).

Top financing domain: Longevity discovery platforms ($2.65bn).

The full report is free and available at: https://longevity.technology/investment/report/annual-longevity-investment-report-2024/

About Longevity.Technology

Longevity.Technology is a UK-headquartered research, media and investment organisation exclusively focused on the longevity industry. Longevity.Technology bridges the gap between scientific advancements and investors, fostering collaboration among researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and clinical practitioners to drive innovation and investment in healthspan extension and longevity. www.longevity.technology

