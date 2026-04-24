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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 09:46 Uhr
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GCLS: Geneva College of Longevity Science Launches the World's First PhD in Longevity Sciences

GENEVA and CONSTAN?A, Romania, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) today announced the launch of the world's first PhD in Medicine with a specialization in Longevity Sciences, developed in academic partnership with Ovidius University of Constan?a.

The four-year doctoral program represents a major milestone in the evolution of longevity science, designed to train a new generation of physician-scientists and researchers focused on preventive, healthspan-oriented healthcare and the clinical translation of aging biology.

"Longevity medicine has reached a point where the science is advancing faster than the institutions required to translate it responsibly into healthcare," said Dominik Thor, President of GCLS. "With this PhD, we are building the academic and research infrastructure needed to support the field's long-term development."

From Emerging Science to Medical Discipline

Advances in aging biology, genomics, and digital health have created new opportunities to move beyond reactive care toward proactive risk management and healthspan preservation. Despite this progress, formal academic pathways in longevity science have remained limited.

The PhD in Longevity Sciences addresses this gap by providing structured doctoral training in:

  • Biology of aging and longevity pathways
  • Biomarkers and measurement of biological age
  • Preventive, risk-stratified, and healthspan-oriented medicine
  • Epidemiology of aging populations
  • Ethical, regulatory, and health system considerations

The program reflects a broader shift in medicine - from treating disease after onset to addressing the underlying drivers of disease across the lifespan - and is grounded in evidence-based medicine.

By embedding longevity science within a formal doctoral framework, GCLS and Ovidius University aim to:

  • Support the development of evidence-based longevity medicine
  • Train researchers capable of translating science into clinical practice
  • Contribute to sustainable, prevention-focused healthcare systems
  • Establish academic standards in an emerging global field

Applications Now Open

The program is designed for graduates with a strong academic background and a research interest in aging biology, preventive medicine, or related fields.

More information and application details:
https://www.gcls.study/phd-programme

About Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS)

The Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) is a Swiss-based higher education institute dedicated to longevity science, preventive medicine, and the clinical translation of aging biology into evidence-based healthcare practice.

Learn more: https://www.gcls.study



Press Contact Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) Email: press@gcls.study Website: https://gcls.ai

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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