Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 10:58 Uhr
ZA FUNDINGS LTD: ZA Miner Simplifies Passive Income Through Secure and Sustainable Cloud Mining

Finanznachrichten News

New Cloud Mining Service from ZA Miner Offers Easy Crypto Earnings and a Greener Future for Investors

Image by ZA Miner
Image by ZA Miner

LONDON, May 15, 2025, designed to make crypto earnings accessible, sustainable, and secure for users of all experience levels.

Founded in 2020, ZA Miner combines advanced mining technology with renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The platform's fully automated system allows users to start earning in three simple steps: create an account, choose a contract, and receive daily payouts. Mining outputs are processed every 24 hours, providing a truly passive income experience.

"We built ZA Miner to make cryptocurrency mining simple, profitable, and environmentally responsible," said a spokesperson for ZA Miner. "By eliminating barriers like expensive hardware and technical setup, and by powering our operations with solar and wind energy, we've created a future-focused solution for individuals looking to grow their income sustainably."

Eco-Friendly and Secure Cloud Mining

ZA Miner stands out by fully powering its operations using renewable energy, including solar panels and large-scale wind turbines. This not only significantly reduces the platform's carbon footprint but also contributes to a growing global movement toward green blockchain technology.

In addition to environmental sustainability, security is a top priority. The platform uses offline cold wallets to protect user funds, combined with McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE protections to defend against cyber threats. This layered security approach ensures that users can mine with peace of mind.

Flexible Investment Options

ZA Miner offers multiple contract plans to suit different budgets and financial goals. Whether users are looking for a small investment or planning to scale, they can select a package that fits their needs and begin generating passive income immediately.

Key Features:

  • Daily Payouts: Automated 24-hour mining rewards.
  • Clean Energy Mining: 100% powered by solar and wind energy.
  • Strong Security: Cold wallet storage and advanced online protection.
  • Expert Team: Run by experienced blockchain and IT professionals.
  • Simple Start: No hardware or technical skills required.

Start earning passive crypto income today. Visit www.zaminer.comto create your free account and explore cloud mining plans that fit your goals.

Unlock after-sleep income with Zaminer
Unlock after-sleep income with ZA Miner

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform founded in 2020. It provides secure, automated mining services powered by renewable energy. The platform offers flexible plans, daily earnings, and strong security features, making passive crypto income accessible to everyone.

Media Contact:
SHEIKH, Anisah Fatema
ZA FUNDINGS LTD
info@zaminer.com
https://www.zaminer.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb271397-79b4-49e2-aa75-afb642cffa70
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3805be67-6d77-4109-8327-b2ba9777a026


