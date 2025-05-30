Bangkok, Thailand and Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Gebrüder Weiss is set to open a new country organization in Thailand on June 1, 2025. The international transport and logistics company is strengthening its market presence in Southeast Asia and expanding its network in one of the world's most economically dynamic regions.

"The new country organization allows us to close a strategic gap and create direct connections to central Asia-Pacific markets for our customers," says Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss. "Thailand is an important export location with strong trade links to the USA, China, Japan, Australia, and Singapore - markets where we are also represented with locations of our own."

In 2024, Thailand posted export volumes worth approximately $ 300 billion, up 5 percent from the previous year. Industrial goods account for the majority of outbound trade at 86 percent, with key categories including electronics, vehicles, machinery, and food.

The team of 20 employees in Bangkok provides international air and sea freight transportation, customs handling, and national and cross-border land transport services. "Our employees have many years of experience in international transport management. In the medium term, we are aiming to expand our services in Thailand to include warehouse logistics, with a particular focus on the automotive and high-tech sectors," says Cristian Predan, Director South-East Asia at Gebrüder Weiss.

With its entry into the Thai market, Gebrüder Weiss now has an active presence in nine countries across the East and South-East Asia region and Oceania. These include Australia, Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam. The regional network now spans 35 locations with around 800 employees.

Gebrüder Weiss opens a new location in Thailand. Here: the team in Bangkok. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Laem Chabang container port is Thailand's most important seaport and a central hub for international trade. (Source: GettyImages)

Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Ohligschläger)

Cristian Predan, Director South-East Asia at Gebrüder Weiss. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Serra)

From Tokyo to Sydney: The Gebrüder Weiss network in China, South-East Asia, and Oceania includes 35 locations. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Gebrüder Weiss locations in Australia and New Zealand (source: Gebrüder Weiss)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than half a millennium. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide range of environmental, economic, and social initiatives and is recognized as a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and efficient strategic solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

