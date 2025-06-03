Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.: IPSI Letter to Shareholders Unveils 2.0: A Bold Reset for 2025

CARMEL BY THE SEA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) is a U.S.-based fintech company focused on delivering modern, secure, and accessible digital payment and financial solutions to underserved consumers, particularly across the U.S.-Mexico corridor. Our ecosystem integrates AI-powered tools, blockchain infrastructure, and cross-border remittance capabilities to enable financial inclusion at scale.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I am writing to provide a transparent and strategic update on the progress and direction of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Over the past two years, we have faced significant challenges. While some of our earlier projections did not come to fruition, these experiences have shaped a more focused and resilient strategy moving forward.

These lessons have crystallized a new mandate: streamline operations, execute with discipline, and deliver innovative digital financial tools to empower underserved communities.

Cleaning the Slate and Building a Stronger Foundation

Operational Streamlining: We have reduced non-core expenditure, restructured our team, and eliminated legacy vendor relationships, resulting in a leaner, more agile organization.

Legal Resolution: We settled a major legal dispute, removing potential liabilities and distractions.

Debt Optimization: Toxic convertible debt has been eliminated, and key obligations have been restructured, providing a clear path for responsible future financing.

Mission Reaffirmed: Our focus remains on delivering high-impact digital financial solutions to the underbanked, especially in the U.S.-Mexico $65 Billion a year remittance market. We are reactivating relationships in Mexico, where IPSI previously generated over $20 million in revenue, and we are well-positioned to reenter this strategic market.

Introducing IPSI 2.0: AI-Driven Financial Empowerment

We are proud to unveil IPSI 2.0, a next-generation platform focused on transforming financial access for underserved consumers in the U.S. and Mexico through smart, AI-powered tools:

AI-Enhanced Financial Tools: Proprietary AI-driven spend analysis and real-time credit scoring to help users manage money responsibly and access credit confidently.

Cross-Border Remittance Infrastructure: A modernized, cost-effective platform to enable secure and transparent U.S.-Mexico remittances.

Blockchain & Crypto Integration: A decentralized, transparent, and auditable system to support compliant crypto transactions and increase trust.

Smart Credit Cards: We are moving beyond prepaid cards. Through a partnership with a Mexican bank, we will issue low-limit credit cards tailored for underbanked users, promoting financial inclusion and credit-building.

Microloans & Merchant Ecosystem: Collaborating with retail partners to offer embedded microloans, loyalty rewards, and value-added services for a seamless financial experience.

Ecosystem Integration: Capitalizing on our established relationships with banks, fintech providers, and licensed money transmitter entities (MTLs) to ensure full regulatory coverage and operational scalability.

My Commitment to You

I remain steadfast in building a successful digital payment and financial solutions Company for underserved consumers that will create shareholder value. The setbacks we've endured have redefined and strengthened me and elevated my commitment to you and the project. With IPSI 2.0, we are ready to lead the next chapter in digital financial innovation.

Thank you for your continued trust and support as we pursue our mission to redefine financial access for millions across borders.

Sincerely,

William Corbett

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

