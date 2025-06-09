Sprocket Security Achieves CREST Certification, Solidifying Position as Premier Continuous Penetration Testing Platform

MADISON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Sprocket Security , the expert-driven offensive security platform with an industry-leading continuous pentesting solution, today announced it has achieved CREST certification. This prestigious international accreditation validates Sprocket's technical excellence, ethical standards, and professional competency in delivering world-class penetration testing services.

CREST certification is widely recognized as a leading international standard for cybersecurity testing. It sets a high bar for technical expertise, ethical conduct, and ongoing professional development. The certification process includes a comprehensive evaluation of an organization's methodologies, technical capabilities, and adherence to strict ethical and operational standards.

"CREST certification is more than a credential, it's proof of our deep commitment to technical excellence, professional integrity, and continuous improvement," said Casey Cammilleri , CEO and Founder of Sprocket Security. "For our clients, it's assurance that every aspect of our Continuous Penetration Testing is held to the highest international standards, backed by rigorous quality control and a proven methodology."

Sprocket Security has pioneered the continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) approach, combining human expertise with advanced automation to provide year-round security testing. The company's unique hybrid methodology leverages both automated tools and expert penetration testers to deliver comprehensive attack surface visibility and validation.

The CREST certification applies to Sprocket's penetration testing services and reinforces the high standards behind our broader offensive security offerings, including continuous testing, attack surface management, adversary simulations, and traditional assessments.

"CREST certification reinforces our position as a leader in offensive security," added Cammilleri. "Our clients trust us to think like attackers and identify vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them."

The certification comes as Sprocket continues expanding its market presence and technological capabilities. Recently, the company launched its cutting-edge Attack Surface Management (ASM) tool, built by penetration testers for security teams seeking visibility into their external-facing assets from an attacker's perspective.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security is an expert-driven offensive cybersecurity platform specializing in continuous penetration testing. From attack surface management to red and purple teaming exercises, Sprocket's platform is setting a new standard in offensive cybersecurity for enterprises across industries. To schedule a demo of Sprocket, please visit www.sprocketsecurity.com/watch-demo .

SOURCE: Sprocket

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sprocket-security-achieves-crest-certification-solidifying-positi-1036583