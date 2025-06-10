HIMSS25 Europe takes place June 10-12, 2025 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, showcasing the latest digital health innovations and driving collaboration across the European healthcare IT ecosystem.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced fifteen top-rated healthcare technology vendors recognized for excellence based on extensive European healthcare leader polling, ahead of the HIMSS 25 Europe Conference. These leading organizations, exhibiting and sponsoring at HIMSS 25 Europe in Paris, demonstrate outstanding capabilities uniquely suited to addressing specific European healthcare provider needs.

"These vendors represent the vanguard of digital health transformation in Europe, consistently demonstrating measurable impact across critical domains such as data interoperability, AI integration, and cybersecurity resilience," said Douglas Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "For European CIOs and healthcare IT decision-makers attending HIMSS, this is a rare opportunity to engage directly with top-performing vendors delivering proven outcomes, scalability, and strategic alignment with evolving national and regional priorities."

Black Book Research is also on-site at HIMSS25 Europe to capture real-time insights, conduct exclusive attendee polling, and report on the shifting landscape of digital health adoption, operational innovation, and enterprise IT modernization across Europe.

Top-Rated Exhibitors at HIMSS 25 Europe and their Recognized Capabilities:

Dedalus - Top-rated for EHR/EPR, patient access and interoperability solutions, Dedalus effectively addresses critical data-sharing needs, notably in England and Ireland, DACH and Italy. Their proven integration platforms facilitate seamless patient information exchange, significantly improving coordinated care.

Palo Alto Networks - Recognized leader in healthcare cybersecurity, Palo Alto Networks is esteemed for its robust defenses against emerging threats. Their solutions are specifically tailored to protect patient data across complex, connected health ecosystems, earning high trust among European healthcare CIOs.

AWS (Amazon Web Services) - Premier provider of cloud migration and infrastructure optimization, AWS empowers European healthcare providers to rapidly scale and modernize legacy systems. Their innovative cloud strategies are rated highly for reliability, security, and client satisfaction.

GE Healthcare - Distinguished for its advanced imaging solutions and analytics capabilities, GE Healthcare enhances clinical decision-making across European hospitals. They have consistently received top ratings for improving diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency.

Solventum - Highly rated for sophisticated health data management and analytics, Solventum enables healthcare organizations to extract valuable insights from complex data sets. Their technology significantly boosts patient outcomes and operational efficiency, earning notable recognition in client satisfaction surveys.

UpHill - A leader in clinical pathway optimization, UpHill's digital solutions streamline care delivery and ensure adherence to evidence-based standards. Providers across Europe report substantial improvements in patient outcomes and compliance measures.

Wolters Kluwer - Renowned for clinical decision support and comprehensive evidence-based medical resources, Wolters Kluwer enhances provider decision accuracy. Their solutions consistently receive top ratings for supporting informed and precise clinical actions.

CareSyntax - Recognized for advanced digital surgical platforms, CareSyntax significantly improves operating room efficiency, precision, and patient safety. Their integration of AI-driven analytics is highly praised by surgical teams throughout Europe.

Recast Software - Trusted for endpoint management and IT operational efficiency, Recast Software delivers critical cybersecurity and system management capabilities. European CIOs highlight the solution's effectiveness in reducing risk and streamlining IT administration.

Vitagroup HIP - Acknowledged leader in healthcare interoperability, Vitagroup HIP provides robust platforms for seamless data integration. Rated highly for facilitating reliable and secure clinical data exchange across diverse European healthcare settings.

DNV Imatis - Noted for real-time operational management solutions, DNV Imatis effectively addresses patient flow and hospital resource management challenges. Healthcare leaders commend their ability to alleviate bottlenecks and enhance operational efficiency.

Accenture - Distinguished for extensive digital transformation services, Accenture significantly advances European healthcare IT infrastructure and AI integration. Clients highly value their strategic guidance, enabling enhanced patient engagement and innovative digital care models.

Onyx - Respected provider of telehealth and virtual care solutions, Onyx's advanced platforms significantly improve patient engagement and remote care accessibility. Their technology consistently receives positive feedback for scalability and ease of use.

Clinia - Known for AI-driven patient access platforms, Clinia efficiently streamlines patient care journeys. Their innovative approach receives high marks for optimizing patient-provider interactions and reducing administrative burdens.

Novari Health - Renowned for patient flow and waitlist management systems, Novari Health significantly reduces wait times and enhances healthcare access. European providers rate their solutions highly for tangible improvements in patient care management.

Black Book Research invites HIMSS 25 Europe attendees to meet these distinguished exhibitors, whose solutions have been independently validated to address Europe's most critical healthcare IT needs effectively.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the trusted source of unbiased, independent market intelligence and client satisfaction surveys in the healthcare technology industry. For over 22 years, Black Book has worked closely with European healthcare providers, technology vendors, consulting firms, and outsourcing partners to deliver competitive benchmarking and strategic intelligence.

