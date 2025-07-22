Recurly, a leading subscription management platform for global brands, today announced the appointment of Eric Steele as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reinforcing the company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team as it accelerates growth and expands its platform capabilities.

Steele brings a proven track record of financial leadership with growth-stage technology companies. Most recently, he served as CFO at Paytronix, where he drove profitable growth and guided the company through a strategic sale. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at Snap One, where he played a key role in scaling the business to over $1 billion in revenue and leading its public market debut. His strategic finance background also includes experience in growth equity investing and investment banking.

At Recurly, Steele will oversee financial strategy, FP&A, accounting, and operations, providing key leadership to drive the company's next phase of growth. His appointment comes at a time of rapid momentum for Recurly, including the recent strategic acquisitions of Redfast and Prive, as the company continues to invest in innovative solutions for subscription brands.

"I'm thrilled to join Recurly at such a dynamic time in our growth journey," said Eric Steele, CFO of Recurly. "With a cohesive team, strong financial foundation, and multiple vectors for continued growth in place, we are poised to extend our industry leadership position and deliver an expanded value proposition to our network of leading global brands."

"Eric brings the experience and mindset that align perfectly with where Recurly is headed," said Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly. "He's a thoughtful, strategic leader who knows how to drive sustainable growth and partner with key stakeholders to unlock long-term value."

Steele's appointment underscores Recurly's focus on scaling with intention-bringing in seasoned leadership to navigate a dynamic market, support evolving customer needs, and unlock new growth opportunities for subscription businesses worldwide.

Recurly is the leading subscription management and billing platform trusted by thousands of brands across digital media, streaming, ecommerce, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries to drive revenue and optimize the subscriber experience. Headquartered in Austin, TX, along with offices in Broomfield, CO, Medellin, and London, Recurly is powering the subscription economy for global enterprises such as Paramount+, Alaska Airlines, Sling, FabFitFun, and Sprout Social. The company provides the flexibility, intelligence, and scalability businesses need to succeed. With industry-leading analytics, revenue recovery tools, and frictionless billing solutions, Recurly helps brands maximize subscriber growth, increase retention, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.recurly.com.

