ASML, Mistral AI enter strategic partnership

Companies agree on long-term collaboration deal to benefit ASML customers

ASML to lead Mistral AI's Series C funding round investing €1.3 billion

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, September 9, 2025 - Today, leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Holding NV (ASML) and France-based AI leader Mistral AI announced a strategic partnership based on a long-term collaboration agreement to explore the use of AI models across ASML's product portfolio as well as research, development and operations, to benefit ASML customers with faster time to market and higher performance holistic lithography systems.

In addition, ASML is investing 1.3 billion EUR in Mistral AI's Series C funding round as lead investor, in order to support its development and reinforce the long-term partnership benefits. This results in ASML holding an approximately 11 percent share on a fully diluted basis in Mistral AI.?

"The collaboration between Mistral AI and ASML aims to generate clear benefits for ASML customers through innovative products and solutions enabled by AI, and will offer potential for joint research to address future opportunities," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet. "We believe that this strategic partnership with Mistral AI, which goes beyond a traditional vendor-client relationship, is the best way to capture this significant opportunity. We also believe that this collaboration is value enhancing to Mistral AI."

"We are proud to engage in this long-term partnership with ASML, combining our frontier AI expertise with ASML's unmatched industrial leadership and most sophisticated engineering capabilities. We believe this partnership will strengthen Mistral AI's proposition, position, and value in the AI market," said Mistral AI Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arthur Mensch. "Together, we will accelerate technological progress across the global semi-conductor and AI value chain."

ASML believes that working with Mistral AI will allow both companies to innovate faster together. This first-of-its-kind partnership between a semiconductor equipment manufacturer and a leading AI company, will bring their respective and unique competences together - ASML's leading capabilities in holistic lithography products and services along with Mistral AI's expertise.

ASML will gain a seat on the Strategic Committee of Mistral AI as part of its investment, offering ASML an advisory role in Mistral AI's future strategy and technology decisions. ASML Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen will assume this role, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML - our products, technology and career opportunities - at www.asml.com.



About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions as well as end-to-end infrastructure with Mistral Compute. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.