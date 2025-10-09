Chiesi Farmaceutici and Samay Announce Collaboration to Advance Early Detection of Small Airway Disease

PARMA, ITALY AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. ("Chiesi"), a global research-focused biopharmaceutical group with a strong heritage in respiratory care, and Samay, the 2024 global winner of MedTech Innovator, today announced their collaboration aimed at developing novel algorithms to detect small airway disease (SAD), an early pathological feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

SAD can manifest up to several years (2-5) before abnormalities are detectable by standard spirometry, making its early identification a critical step in enabling earlier diagnosis, intervention, and treatment.

The collaboration combines Chiesi's deep expertise in respiratory therapies with Samay's proprietary technology Sylvee, a wearable chest sensor powered by acoustic resonance and AI-driven analytics, in order to bring impactful advantages to patients through both better monitoring and stronger evaluation of treatments efficacy.

Under the agreement, the partners will conduct an initial pilot study expected to deliver results by April 2026. Pending positive outcomes, the initiative has been designed to broaden the diagnostic landscape for COPD and other respiratory diseases.

"At Chiesi, our mission is to improve the quality of life for patients living with respiratory conditions. Leveraging Samay's innovative wearable technology, we aim to address one pressing challenge in respiratory medicine: the early detection of small airway disease," said Michelle Soriano, Executive Vice President Air Franchise, Chiesi Group.

"Partnering with Chiesi brings us closer to our vision of transforming respiratory diagnostics. Early detection of SAD not only creates significant market opportunities but, more importantly, gives patients and clinicians a new tool to intervene before COPD progresses irreversibly. We are proud to collaborate with a global leader in respiratory care to advance this important mission," said Dr. Maria Artunduaga, Founder & CEO, Samay.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi's commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

About Samay

Samay develops AI-powered wearable solutions for the diagnosis and management of chronic respiratory diseases. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with operations in Colombia, the company has secured more than $5.2 million in funding, including federal grants and venture investments. The 2024 global winner of MedTech Innovator and 2025 Success Story at the Respiratory Innovation Summit, Samay has established partnerships with top U.S. medical institutions. For more information, visit www.samayhealth.com.

About Technology

Samay's Sylvee has been validated in more than 400 subjects, including patients with COPD and asthma. By eliminating the need for costly specialized staff to interpret results, Sylvee reduces barriers to widespread diagnostic adoption, particularly in primary care and low-resource settings. If successful, the collaboration could expand access to early diagnostics globally while strengthening Samay's regulatory pathway in the U.S. and Latin America, including anticipated FDA submissions and a market entry in Colombia by 2027.

