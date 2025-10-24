Colombia has approved COP 8.35 trillion ($2.1 billion) for its Colombia Solar program to equip 1.3 million low-income households with PV systems between 2026 and 2030.From pv magazine LatAm Colombia's National Planning Department (DNP) has confirmed that policy document CONPES 4158 authorizes COP 8.35 trillion in funding for 2026-30 to support low-income electricity subsidy schemes for roughly 1.3 million households. The initiative is part of the Colombia Solar program, led by the Ministry of Mines and Energy with technical support from the DNP and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. It ...

