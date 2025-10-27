BC Brothers

27-Oct-2025

Riga - BC Brothers, an independent digital publisher operating media websites about sports betting in over 20 countries, has announced a new partnership with Riga FC , becoming the club's front-of-shirt sponsor for the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2025/26.

The collaboration became BC Brothers' first major sports sponsorship, highlighting the company's commitment to promoting responsible gambling and connecting players with trusted, regulated betting platforms.

As part of the agreement, the BC Brothers logo will appear on the front of Riga FC's shirt during their UEFA Futsal Champions League campaign, as well as across digital channels associated with the team.

Five-time champions of the Latvian Futsal Premier League, Riga FC will face St Andrews (Malta, ranked 13th), Benfica (Portugal, ranked 5th), and Loznica (Serbia, ranked 25th) in this year's UEFA Futsal Champions League competition. Ranked 7th in Europe, Riga FC will represent Latvia as one of the continent's most competitive futsal teams.

"We are proud to support Riga FC as they represent Latvia on one of Europe's biggest futsal stages," said Borja Imbergamo, Head of Growth & Strategy at BC Brothers. "This partnership reflects our mission to back trusted, ambitious teams and communities, while continuing to promote responsible gaming and transparency within the betting industry."

The partnership builds on BC Brothers' efforts to strengthen its presence in European markets through its main sports betting platform, BetBrothers.

About BC Brothers

BC Brothers is an independent digital publisher that develops media websites about sports betting in more than 20 countries. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company's goal is to help players make informed and safer choices while promoting responsible gambling. BC Brothers operates BetBrothers, a regional platform offering localised content across regulated markets.

About Riga FC

Riga FC is a Latvian futsal club and five-time champion of the Latvian Futsal Premier League. The team will compete in the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2025/26 , representing Latvia among Europe's top-ranked futsal clubs.

