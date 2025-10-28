Bioz, Inc.: SEAL Analytical Launches New Website Featuring Bioz Badges, Applauds Seamless Integration and Service Excellence

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , a driving force behind AI citation insight platforms, is proud to announce the successful integration of Bioz Badges on SEAL Analytical's newly redesigned website. Known for their innovative wet chemistry automation solutions, including discrete analyzers, continuous flow analyzers, and automated BOD robotics, SEAL Analytical is now enhancing the researcher journey with real-time scientific validation, made possible through a collaborative and highly responsive implementation process with Bioz.

Bioz Badge

Bioz Badge on the SEAL Analytical Website

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for SEAL, whose fresh digital presence is already receiving outstanding feedback from customers and partners. The addition of Bioz Prime Badges, AI-powered widgets that showcase peer-reviewed publications featuring SEAL products, provides website visitors with direct access to real-world application data without leaving the product webpage.

"The Bioz team has been incredible to work with," said Johann Hinck , Marketing Manager of SEAL Analytical. "From day one, the service has been exceptional, fast, attentive, and proactive. We had very specific design needs to align with our new website, and the Bioz team delivered a custom UI that fits beautifully and adds real value for our users."

These Badges surface contextualized snippets, figures, and citations from scientific articles where SEAL's products are in use, enabling researchers to make data-driven decisions with confidence. This visibility not only boosts product transparency but also accelerates the buying journey.

"As soon as I heard about Bioz Badges, I knew we needed to add them to our website," added Hinck. "They provide visual proof of our commitment to quality and make it easier for scientists to see how our analyzers are already contributing to published research around the world."

"SEAL Analytical's integration is a showcase of what's possible when customer service and innovation go hand-in-hand," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "By aligning the website relaunch with the power of Bioz Prime Badges, SEAL is delivering a rich and frictionless user experience grounded in trust and evidence."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to scientific transparency, digital excellence, and putting researchers first.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About SEAL Analytical

For more than 60 years, SEAL Analytical has advanced environmental research and protection through the development of innovative laboratory analyzers and automated sample handling systems backed by unparalleled support and expertise. SEAL Analytical's discrete analyzers, continuous flow analyzers, robotic handling systems, and automated digestion blocks are used around the world for sample prep and analysis of water, wastewater, seawater, soil, dairy, and more.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

SEAL Analytical

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/seal-analytical-launches-new-website-featuring-bioz-badges-applauds-s-1089431