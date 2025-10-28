Florence Healthcare Launches SiteLink on AWS Marketplace, Extending its Clinical Trial Operations Platform Capabilities to Cloud

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Florence Healthcare, the leading clinical trial platform connecting pharmaceutical sponsors and research sites worldwide, announced today that SiteLink, a key offering of Florence's Trial Operations Platform, is now available in AWS Marketplace.

SiteLink accelerates study startup and enables real-time document distribution, monitoring, and data exchange with study sites, addressing the critical digital divide in clinical trials. With only 30% of global research sites currently using digital workflows, SiteLink helps bridge this gap by automating sponsor-site operational workflows.

Bringing the Florence Trial Operations Platform Benefits to AWS

As a core component of Florence's Trial Operations Platform, SiteLink delivers the same proven results that have made Florence the #1 clinical trial management solution for six consecutive years.

The platform enables:

Faster Startup: Up to 70% faster study activation timelines through automated feasibility, site selection, and document exchange workflows.

Increased Efficiency: Significant operational cost reduction by automating critical sponsor-site workflows.

Reduced Risk: Improved eTMF QA pass rates from 65% to 98.7% with built-in compliance checks.

"AWS customers represent some of the most innovative companies in life sciences, and they deserve access to the most advanced clinical trial technology available," said Chad Garrett, Chief Revenue Officer at Florence Healthcare. "By making SiteLink available through AWS Marketplace, we're extending our Trial Operations Platform capabilities; enabling sponsors and CROs to digitize site operations and gain comprehensive portfolio visibility."

Powered by AI and Built for Scale

SiteLink leverages Florence's AI-powered workflows and risk-based intelligence to deliver early risk detection, automated compliance checks, and real-time operational insights. The solution maintains full alignment with FDA, EMA, HIPAA, GDPR, EU Annex 11, ICH E6 (R3), and GCP standards.

About Availability

SiteLink is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information about Florence Healthcare, visit www.florencehc.com

About Florence Healthcare

Florence is a purpose-built platform that connects sponsors and sites to accelerate clinical trials, improve operational capacity, and reduce risk. Designed for scale, Florence streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, and delivers real-time visibility across studies, empowering research teams to move faster, stay inspection-ready, and increase trial throughput with fewer resources.

