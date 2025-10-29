Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 10:42 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Notice of regulatory approval of the sale of Northern Horizon Capital AS shares

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby notifies that on 27 October 2025, the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority approved the sale of all 12,500 shares in Northern Horizon Capital AS from the current sole shareholder Northern Horizon A/S (registered in Denmark under register number 27599397) to Antanas Anskaitis, Antanas Danys and Tomas Milašauskas.

This follows the announcement on 21 August 2025, where Northern Horizon Capital AS announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with the partners of the private investment company Grinvest.

In accordance with the share purchase agreement, the transaction will be completed within 10 days of the approval.

For additional information, please contact:

Christoffer Abramson

Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S

E-mail: christoffer.abramson@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Contact at Grinvest:

Antanas Anskaitis

antanas.anskaitis@grinvest.sg

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Grinvest is a private investment firm with interests in commercial property, transportation and infrastructure.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.