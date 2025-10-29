TurinTech, the AI company behind Artemis, the AI engineering platform, today announced that Dr Greg Lavender, former Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Intel, has joined the company as Strategic Advisor, effective immediately.

TurinTech Appoints Former Intel CTO Greg Lavender as Strategic Advisor

Lavender brings over four decades of experience across AI infrastructure, cloud-scale systems, and enterprise software. In his new role, he will support TurinTech's executive team in shaping its technical strategy, accelerating enterprise adoption, and guiding the next phase of Artemis's expansion-from advanced code optimization to intelligent, scalable agentic orchestration.

"Having led large engineering teams, I've seen firsthand how AI and agent-based systems are transforming how software is built working alongside human developers, instead of replacing them. This shift brings real risks and challenges, but also tremendous potential to elevate the quality and impact of engineering work," said Dr Greg Lavender, Strategic Advisor to TurinTech. "What impressed me about TurinTech is their focus on engineering discipline and outcome-driven design. They're not just building AI tools-they're creating the systems needed to make this transformation work at scale. I'm excited to support the team as they deliver this next generation of agentic platforms for modern engineering."

Lavender served asChief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Intel from June 2021 through June 2025, having joined from VMware, where he was CTO. At Intel, he led the Software and Advanced Technology Group, including Intel Labs, Product Security Assurance, IT/InfoSec, and leading market initiatives in AI software, confidential computing, and system-level innovation across the Intel product portfolio. Prior to Intel, he held senior engineering and leadership roles at VMware, Citi, Cisco, and Sun Microsystems, and began his career in academia, spending 14 years on the computer science faculty at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Greg has helped shape the software and hardware infrastructure that powers today's AI systems," said Dr Leslie Kanthan, CEO of TurinTech. "He understands what it takes to bring intelligence to enterprise development. Having collaborated with us during his time at Intel, he's already seen firsthand the transformative potential of Artemis."

Intel is among several enterprise customers leveraging Artemis to optimize code performance, reduce AI-related risk, and accelerate software modernization. Lavender's familiarity with Artemis's architecture and outcomes makes him uniquely positioned to advise as TurinTech scales to meet growing enterprise demand for governed, AI-driven engineering systems.

Artemis helps organizations evolve and validate the code they already have-whether written by humans or generated by AI. Through agentic planning, safe orchestration, and integrated validation, Artemis transforms ideas, prototypes, or unstructured code into optimized, production-ready outcomes.

Lavender's appointment comes as TurinTech accelerates global adoption across financial services, infrastructure, and software verticals.

About TurinTech

TurinTech is the company behind Artemis, the AI engineering platform built to help organizations turn code into measurable business outcomes. Artemis analyzes, plans, and optimizes code across the entire development lifecycle-improving performance, reducing cost, and ensuring every result is validated and production-ready.

