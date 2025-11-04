This is the second consecutive year of improvement for the company. Additionally, LONGi's Weighted Average Key Issue Score is now the highest within the A+H share semiconductor industry.The international ratings agency MSCI has published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessment results for LONGi Green Energy Technology. LONGi's ESG rating has been upgraded to A Level by MSCI. The company's Weighted Average Key Issue Score (WAKIS) is now the highest within the A+H share semiconductor industry. This upgrade marks the second consecutive year of improvement in LONGi's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...