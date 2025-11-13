Belém, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - During the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) held in Belém, Brazil, Bernard Mah, Chief Operating Officer of Nova Complex, was invited to attend an official high-level event of the UN climate conference. He systematically introduced Nova's development model for integrated global computing infrastructure and reaffirmed Nova Complex's ESG commitments in regional digital energy development.

Nova Complex Participates in COP30 to Unveil Vertically Integrated Model for Global Unified Computing Infrastructure

Bernard Mah stated that Nova Complex's business model covers the entire industrial chain - from renewable energy generation and hyperscale computing campus construction to global collaborative equipment manufacturing and related computing services. This model can meet climate transition goals while providing large-scale, clean computing capacity to global markets.

Mah emphasized that Nova Complex is centered on the concept of green infrastructure, deeply linking large-scale clean energy systems such as wind, solar, and hydropower with next-generation hyperscale computing campuses. These campuses are built to high standards in terms of energy efficiency, water resource utilization, waste recycling, and carbon offset mechanisms. Through its PowerCampus model, Nova Complex integrates renewable energy and infrastructure development processes into a global, replicable, and highly reliable system, significantly enhancing energy accessibility, regulatory compliance, and project delivery certainty for global deployments.

Nova Complex focuses on emerging computing nations with significant renewable energy potential, collaborating with local governments and industrial partners to build localized infrastructure platforms. This not only drives the development of regional digital economies but also promotes the upgrading of local industrial chains, the implementation of advanced equipment manufacturing, and employment growth, thereby creating long-term socioeconomic value for host countries.

"In an era where AI is accelerating global digitalization, energy and computing can no longer be regarded as separate systems," Bernard Mah said. "The world must rethink how clean energy is allocated, used, and efficiently converted into sustainable computing power. Nova Complex believes that clean energy and high-performance computing must evolve in synergy to meet both global climate and technological needs simultaneously."

Mah reaffirmed Nova's ESG principles - Green, Inclusive, Open, and Collaborative - and called on the international community to strengthen cooperation to promote the net-zero development of computing infrastructure. He noted that Nova Complex is willing to work with governments, energy developers, utilities, and technology enterprises to align renewable energy deployment, computing planning, and global emission reduction pathways.

"Nova Complex aims to establish long-term cooperation with emerging computing nations endowed with abundant renewable energy resources, jointly exploring how to convert clean electricity into high-value, low-carbon computing capacity," Bernard Mah said. "Our goal is to build a global ecosystem where clean power directly drives the next generation of computing campuses, creating greater value for global climate goals and equitable technological development."

Nova Complex believes that collaboration between energy-rich regions, technological progress, and global capital is key to realizing net-zero digital infrastructure in emerging computing nations. It reaffirmed that neutrality, transparency, and sustainable development will be the core principles of Nova's internationalization strategy.

About Nova complex

Nova Complex was established in 2023. Its founding team has over 20 years of development experience in emerging global data center markets such as South East Asia, Asia Pacific, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Currently, Nova Complex's data center asset package covers emerging computing power regions such as Indonesia, MY, Singapore, Oman, and Finland, and is under further development. Nova has a unique data center development model that fully connects basic resources such as energy, data centers, land, and networks, and combines them with customers' cutting-edge business and expansion needs to form a unique data center development model that takes into account green, sustainable, and cost-optimized data center development.

As a responsible entity, Nova Complex has always been committed to increasing the use of Renewable Energy in data centers, minimizing carbon emissions and environmental impact, and practicing green concepts with heavy assets. Through innovative design, development, and operation, it provides sustainable industrial solutions for computing power, energy, and investment locations.

