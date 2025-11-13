Cameron Ashley Building Products: Cameron Ashley Expands Florida Presence With New Jacksonville Distribution Center

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) has opened a new distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida, strengthening its service capabilities across North Florida and Georgia's coastal markets.

This strategic expansion gives customers faster, more reliable access to a full suite of residential and light commercial building products, helping them keep projects on schedule and customers satisfied.

The Jacksonville facility is a core market location, stocking Roofing, Gypsum, Insulation, and all related accessories. Cameron Ashley delivers convenience, speed, and local expertise to meet growing demand in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing construction markets.

"This new Jacksonville facility enhances our statewide network, allowing us to deliver faster and more reliably across Florida," said John Gambone, Regional Vice President. "By stocking our Core 3 products, we're giving customers the tools they need to compete and win - backed by same-day or next-day delivery and the product knowledge and service they expect from Cameron Ashley."

The new facility will be led by Distribution Center Manager Mark Mixon, a veteran professional in the roofing and insulation industries. "With years of experience supporting customers in this region, I understand their challenges," said Mixon. "Our Jacksonville team knows the products, knows the market, and is ready to deliver the fast, dependable service customers deserve."

With Jacksonville now online, Cameron Ashley operates a growing network of Florida distribution centers in Lakeland, Fort Pierce, and Fort Myers, ensuring statewide coverage and next-day delivery to nearly every major metro area.

The Jacksonville Distribution Center is located at 2210 Melson Avenue, Suite 101, Jacksonville, FL 32254, and can be reached at 904-807-2919.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to customers across the lumber and building materials industry.

With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, we stock large volumes of building products locally and offer flexible, customer-centric delivery options through our F^ST same-day or next-day delivery platforms.

Our relationship-driven approach includes the industry-leading PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, as well as exclusive purchasing and show incentives. Customers can shop anytime through either our CONNECT online portal or mobile app, which provide real-time access to product availability, pricing, order history, secure payments, and detailed product specs and warranties.

To learn more or place an order, visit cameronashleybp.com.

SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cameron-ashley-expands-florida-presence-with-new-jacksonville-di-1101815