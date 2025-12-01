KuCoin Launches KuCoin Alpha: Enriching the Ecosystem with Seamless On-Chain Innovation

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, is proud to announce the launch of KuCoin Alpha, an innovative project discovery hub designed to spotlight high-potential early-stage initiatives across the Web3 ecosystem. By bridging the convenience of a centralized exchange (CEX) with the opportunities of on-chain trading, KuCoin Alpha empowers users to explore and trade promising Web3 assets seamlessly within a secure, advanced infrastructure.

KuCoin Alpha curates tokens from emerging Web3 projects that demonstrate clear growth potential and active community engagement. Rather than simply previewing potential listings, KuCoin Alpha offers users direct access to early-stage tokens and emerging market opportunities, positioning KuCoin as a bridge between the evolving on-chain world and the trusted exchange experience users rely on, while prioritizing transparency, innovation, and alignment with key market trends.

"At KuCoin, we're not just building a trusted trading platform - we're laying the foundational infrastructure for Web3," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "With KuCoin Alpha, we're giving users a head start in discovering the next wave of blockchain innovation-backed by KuCoin's proven technological infrastructure, real-time risk management, and secure trading environment. This initiative reinforces our mission to make early Web3 participation safer, smarter, and more accessible for all."

Through KuCoin Alpha, users can trade on-chain assets directly within the KuCoin platform-without the need for external wallets, bridges, or third-party tools. This integrated experience simplifies participation. At the same time, KuCoin Alpha encourages users to make informed decisions by providing in-depth insights into each featured project, including community metrics, development milestones, and performance indicators.

To celebrate the launch, KuCoin Alpha introduces zero-fee trading for the first 30 days, inviting users to explore the future of Web3 discovery through a trusted and technologically robust platform.

Inspired by industry trends, KuCoin Alpha positions itself as a user-centric solution in a competitive landscape. KuCoin aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem where investors can thrive in the evolving world of decentralized technologies.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance.

