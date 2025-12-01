Phaidon International Invests in the Future with New London Office

The new location marks the talent partner's continued investment in its people, culture, and growth

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon International, a leading global talent partner, today announced the opening of its new global office at CityPoint, Ropemaker Street, London.

The move marks a major milestone in the company's continued expansion and long-term commitment to its people, clients, and culture. The 40,121-square-foot space underscores Phaidon International's belief in the future of work through environments that connect people and ideas.

A Landmark Location and Unprecedented Scale

Designed to support Phaidon International's next chapter, the new office provides a united setting for up to 500 employees. Representing one of the largest single-office developments by a talent partner in central London, this move demonstrates Phaidon International's dedication to innovation and client excellence.

Located alongside some of the world's most prominent financial institutions and global corporations, Phaidon International is at the heart of the markets and clients it serves. Bringing together Phaidon's many high-performing teams, it will serve as a destination for industry events and strategic forums in the future.

Empowering People, Driving Excellence

"Our new office is an investment in our people that drive our success," said Harry Youtan, CEO of Phaidon International.

"Reflecting our ambition and confidence in the future, we are positioned exactly where we need to be, at the intersection of global industries, close to our clients, and ready to continue leading in the international talent market," Harry continues.

Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director, London, at Phaidon International, adds:

"While others are rethinking their office space, we're making a deliberate choice to invest in a world-class environment that empowers our people to excel, collaborate, and strengthen the partnerships that define our success."

Reinforcing Market Leadership

The move includes all six of Phaidon International's specialist brands; Selby Jennings, LVI Associates, DSJ Global, EPM Scientific, Glocomms, and Larson Maddox. It is the next step in the firm's international expansion strategy, reinforcing its position as a leader in international talent solutions across the financial services, energy & infrastructure, supply chain, life sciences, technology, and regulatory & legal industries.

About Phaidon International

Phaidon International identifies, sources, and delivers business-critical talent to the most innovative industries worldwide. The company operates through six specialist brands, each dedicated to addressing acute talent shortages within its respective industry:

Selby Jennings - Financial Sciences & Services

- Financial Sciences & Services LVI Associates - Energy & Infrastructure

- Energy & Infrastructure DSJ Global - Supply Chain

- Supply Chain EPM Scientific - Life Sciences

- Life Sciences Glocomms - Technology

- Technology Larson Maddox - Regulatory & Legal

With 14 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, Phaidon International delivers talent solutions to clients in over 60 countries and has received more than 50 independent awards for excellence in recruitment, growth, and culture.

The firm continues to advance its global presence, recently ranking as the 4th largest direct-hire firm in the United States, according to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 report, a recognition that reflects the outstanding impact of its teams across international markets.

For more information, please visit phaidoninternational.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835048/Phaidon_International_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Larissa Hirst

Global Head of Content & Communications

larissa.hirst@phaidoninternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phaidon-international-invests-in-the-future-with-new-london-office-302629005.html