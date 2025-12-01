World News Media: VetosEurope awarded 'Best Company for Decarbonisation in the Beef Industry' by World Finance magazine

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance today announced that VetosEurope has been named 'Best Company for Decarbonisation in the Beef Industry' in the World Finance Carbon Awards 2025. The recognition highlights the company's leadership in advancing sustainable livestock agriculture through its pioneering initiatives in methane mitigation and carbon credit development.

VetosEurope was adjudged the winner for demonstrating outstanding leadership in decarbonisation within one of the world's most emissions-intensive industries. World Finance praised the company's combination of scientific rigour, proven impact, commercial traction, and next-generation innovation, making VetosEurope a benchmark for methane reduction in livestock systems.

Central to the award decision was VetosEurope's flagship solution, Anavrin, which has delivered measurable and verifiable methane reduction. Peer-reviewed trials confirmed that Anavrin achieved a 13 percent decrease in methane yield in ewes and in dairy cows, and up to 17 percent in beef cattle, compared to control diets. This result was applauded by the panel for its significance and real-world applicability.

VetosEurope also earned recognition for its partnership with Rete Clima and Climit, strengthening industry-wide efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the livestock supply chain. The collaboration demonstrates the company's commitment to both scientific excellence and sustainable impact.

World Finance was particularly impressed by VetosEurope's pioneering role in carbon credit innovation. In 2024, Vetos received the validation report from Applus+ Certification, confirming that the project meets all relevant VCS requirements for registration by the VCS Registry as a VCS project. This is the first project in Uruguay aimed at receiving voluntary carbon credit certificates tied specifically to methane reduction in beef cattle through the Anavrin solution. Additional pilot projects are now underway, opening a scalable model to incentivise beef producers globally to adopt climate-positive practices.

"This award is a milestone for our company and for the industry at large," said Carloalberto Ghizzoni, CEO of VetosEurope. "Our mission is to make livestock farming part of the climate solution, and recognition from the World Finance Carbon Awards reaffirms that rigorous science, innovative products and strong partnerships can deliver measurable climate impact. We are proud of the strides we have made and remain committed to helping farmers cut emissions while securing long-term food resilience."

With documented results, commercial traction, and groundbreaking certification efforts, VetosEurope is setting the path for the beef industry's transition toward a lower-carbon future.

Further insight from VetosEurope can be seen in its article on pages 122-123 in the latest edition of World Finance magazine.

About VetosEurope

VetosEurope is a Swiss sustainability-driven agritech company dedicated to reducing livestock methane emissions and supporting agricultural decarbonisation worldwide. Through innovative feed solutions such as its flagship product Anavrin, VetosEurope combines science, technology, and carbon market mechanisms to create measurable environmental impact for farmers, food systems, and the planet.

