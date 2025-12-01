Leadership Updates Designed to Enhance Long-Term Strategy and Continued Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / MicroAge, announced today that Larry Gentry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Rob Zack, who will transition to Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer to support the company's continued growth.

MicroAge Appoints Larry Gentry as CEO



Zack has led the organization through significant milestones, driving growth and completing strategic acquisitions, including cStor. Under his leadership, the company expanded its capabilities by building practices in security, AI, cloud, and services, positioning the company as a trusted technology partner. Zack will remain actively involved in shaping the company's future, ensuring stability and continued growth.

Larry Gentry previously led the MicroAge advanced solutions and services strategy, delivering cybersecurity, infrastructure, and cloud solutions to clients across healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, retail, insurance, and utility industries. With more than 30 years of high-tech management experience, including executive leadership roles at cStor, Kroger, Kohl's, and Shopko, Gentry brings proven expertise and vision that make him exceptionally qualified to lead MicroAge into its next chapter.

"We are excited for Larry Gentry to step in as our new CEO," said Rob Zack. "His proven leadership and vision will help us build on our strong foundation and accelerate future growth."

Additionally, MicroAge announced key leadership appointments to drive innovation and growth:

Tim McCulloch has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. He will be expanding his role by taking on the leadership of our advanced solutions and federal sales teams while continuing to oversee the solutions architecture team. With more than two decades of technology leadership, McCulloch brings a proven ability to drive IT strategies and foster innovation.

Alex Ryals has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. His responsibilities now include leading the MicroAge Octem.ai and Services practice area, in addition to his continued oversight of the cybersecurity practice and information security strategy. With over 20 years of cybersecurity expertise, Ryals excels at strengthening IT strategy, delivering transformative solutions, and building strategic partnerships.

Travis Richards has been promoted to Vice President of Services. In this role, he will guide the growth and evolution of our services strategy into 2026 and beyond. With more than 30 years of experience in data center operations, cybersecurity, and service management, Richards has a proven track record of aligning technology strategies to business goals to drive client success.

These leadership updates reinforce MicroAge's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering transformative solutions that empower clients to thrive in an evolving technology landscape.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform-moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

SOURCE: MicroAge

